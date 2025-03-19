AIRLINK 184.79 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.51%)
BOP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.79%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.59%)
HUBC 141.88 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (5.03%)
HUMNL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
MLCF 60.49 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.23%)
OGDC 226.75 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.65%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.01%)
PAEL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.68%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.64%)
PIBTL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.85%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
PPL 190.40 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (1.79%)
PRL 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
PTC 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.49%)
SEARL 103.41 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.44%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
SYM 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.43%)
TPLP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.88%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (5.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.05%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.77%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Boxing champion Khelif targets second Olympic gold in LA

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 01:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Imane Khelif, who won Paris Olympics boxing gold amid a gender-eligibility row, is determined to defend her title at the 2028 Los Angeles Games and says she will not be intimidated by US President Donald Trump.

Trump signed an executive order banning transgender women from female sports in the United States last month and called Khelif “a male boxer” in his speech after signing the order.

“I will give you a straightforward answer, I am not transgender,” she told ITV in an interview.

“This does not concern me, and it does not intimidate me.”

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board recommended boxing’s inclusion in the 2028 Games on Monday and Khelif said she dreamed of retaining her title in California.

“Second gold medal, of course. In America, Los Angeles … I (will) defend with everything this gold medal,” she said.

“I believe that if the old Imane operated at 50% of her potential, then the Imane Khalif of today is even more motivated and determined.”

Khelif was disqualified by the International Boxing Association at the 2023 world championships after a test that the body said rendered her ineligible to fight as a woman on the grounds of gender.

The IBA lost its Olympic recognition over governance issues, however, and the International Olympic Committee cleared Khelif to compete in Paris, aggressively defending its position after heavy criticism.

A rival body to the IBA, World Boxing, was given provisional recognition as the international governing body of the sport last month.

The recommendation still requires final approval by the IOC at its session in Greece and outgoing President Thomas Bach said he was confident the session would approve it.

Olympics gender row boxer in tears after winning at least bronze

“At this point, I can say that the IBA is a thing of the past,” Khelif said. “As we say in Algeria, those who have nothing to hide should have no fear.”

The debate over the inclusion of transgender athletes and athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) in women’s sport has been a key issue in the IOC presidential race, with the elections set for Thursday.

“I hope the next president of the IOC leads with true sportsmanship, stays committed to Olympic principles, and upholds the values of fair play,” Khelif said.

Paris Olympics Imane Khelif 2028 Los Angeles Games World Boxing

Comments

200 characters

Boxing champion Khelif targets second Olympic gold in LA

Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holidays

World Bank approves $102mn financing for Pakistan’s RAM Project

PM Shehbaz departs for official visit to Saudi Arabia

Gaza civil defence says 13 killed in Israeli strikes overnight

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

CDWP approves 6 uplift projects worth Rs151bn

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Oil prices ease after US-Russia agreement on 30-day energy ceasefire

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Read more stories