AIRLINK 184.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
BOP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
CNERGY 7.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.74%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.91%)
HUBC 140.51 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (4.01%)
HUMNL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.22 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.77%)
OGDC 223.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.35%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.49%)
PAEL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.53%)
PIBTL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.38%)
POWER 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
PPL 188.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.61%)
PRL 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.85%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
SEARL 101.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.92%)
SYM 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
TPLP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.43%)
TRG 70.50 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (5.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.05%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 12,558 Increased By 99.8 (0.8%)
BR30 39,022 Increased By 715.2 (1.87%)
KSE100 117,723 Increased By 721.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 36,388 Increased By 254.2 (0.7%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New generation of Afghan women shift from burqa

AFP Published 19 Mar, 2025 12:42pm
Afghan burqa-clad women wait in a queue to receive free iftar meal during the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the outskirts of Kabul. Photo: AFP
Afghan burqa-clad women wait in a queue to receive free iftar meal during the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the outskirts of Kabul. Photo: AFP

MAZAR-I-SHARIF: Young, urban women in Afghanistan are increasingly ditching the all-enveloping blue burqa with a face mesh that has become a symbol of the Taliban’s oppression of women.

Since their return to power in 2021, the Taliban have imposed an ultra-strict vision of Islamic law, modelled on their previous rule from 1996 to 2001.

But while women must still have their bodies and faces covered, restrictions from the feared religious police do not specifically mention the burqa.

So young women are instead following fashions seen in many Gulf nations.

Many prefer a flowing abaya robe, worn with a hijab headscarf and often a face covering as well – sometimes a medical mask, or a Saudi-style cloth niqab veil that exposes only the eyes.

“The new generation would never accept wearing a burqa, because of the design and colour,” said 23-year-old Tahmina Adel in the capital Kabul.

With social media, “everybody follows the trends”, Adel added, who was forced to quit her economics degree because of the Taliban government’s ban on women’s education.

“I prefer wearing an abaya because I am comfortable in that,” she said.

Young women in Kabul and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif said that abayas and headscarves offer more freedom of expression than burqas, with a variation in colour, material and pattern.

“Only elders wear a burqa,” said Razia Khaliq, as she embroidered one at a workshop in Mazar-i-Sharif.

Khaliq began wearing the billowing head-to-toe burqa aged 13, like her mother and grandmother before her.

But her daughter, in her 20s, prefers the abaya.

“Young people wear the abaya because it is more comfortable,” Khaliq said.

‘Stifling’

The burqa has long roots in Afghanistan.

It was strictly enforced during the first Taliban government rule of Afghanistan, when women were lashed for failing to wear one in public.

But the abaya and hijab headscarf combination grew in popularity during the time of the foreign-backed government.

When the Taliban recaptured Kabul in 2021, they had promised to be more flexible than during their first rule, when women were deprived of almost all their rights.

They have gradually erased Afghan women from public space, imposing what the United Nations has called a “gender apartheid”.

They outlawed the loose headscarves commonly worn by urban women.

Billboards were erected ordering women to once again wear the burqa – or an abaya, headscarf and a face covering. A law in August confirmed restrictions imposed on men and women by the religious police.

“Whether a burqa or hijab, there is no difference,” said Saif ul Islam Khyber, spokesman for the morality police, known officially as the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.

Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nationality, gender: EU top court

Nasima, in her 40s, insisted that “showing your face is a sin”. But she admitted to sometimes wearing an abaya and headscarf to free her nose and mouth from the “stifling” burqa.

‘Very strange’

Niha, 22, said she was reprimanded for not wearing a burqa in public buildings, which are guarded by the Taliban authority’s security forces.

It is common to be asked to readjust the headscarf, or ordered to add a medical mask.

“As soon as we enter offices, we are mistreated,” said Niha, who did not give her surname.

Hayatullah Rafiqi, a specialist in Pashtun culture, said the burqa was “strictly imposed” under the first Taliban government – when some women were “whipped if they did not wear it” – but that “today it is worn less.”

Burqas vary only in colour according to province, from blue to light brown, and green to pink.

Gul Mohammad has been selling burqas in Kabul for 40 years, and said many now come from China – made of nylon rather than cotton, making them cheaper and stronger but less breathable.

“The Chinese burqa is very cold in winter, and it is like fire in summer,” said Gul. “This makes the women sweat.”

For Sabrina, 23, from the Taliban’s spiritual cradle of Kandahar, life under a burqa is fraught with pitfalls.

She is regularly lectured if she does not wear it.

The first time she wore it was after the Taliban government seized back control in 2021, and it was not her choice.

“I couldn’t see my way, I didn’t know if I was going right or left,” she said. “It was very strange.”

Afghanistan Taliban UNITED NATIONS Kabul Afghan women Mazar i Sharif Tahmina Adel burqa

Comments

200 characters

New generation of Afghan women shift from burqa

CDWP approves 6 uplift projects worth Rs151bn

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 850 points

Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holidays

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Oil prices ease after US-Russia agreement on 30-day energy ceasefire

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes but no full Ukraine ceasefire

Read more stories