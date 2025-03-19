AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BOJ keeps interest rates steady as Trump risks loom

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 08:03am

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as policymakers chose to spend more time gauging how prospects of higher U.S. tariffs would affect the export-reliant economy.

The widely expected decision came as fears of a global slowdown caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy overshadow wage and price data showing Japan making progress in durably achieving the BOJ’s 2% inflation target.

Markets are focusing on Governor Kazuo Ueda’s post-meeting briefing for clues on how soon the bank could next raise rates, a decision complicated by the contrast between benign domestic data and uncertainty caused by Trump’s trade policy.

Having just raised interest rates in January, the board voted unanimously to maintain the bank’s short-term policy rate at 0.5% at a two-day meeting that ended on Wednesday.

The BOJ’s meeting came hours before that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is also expected to keep interest rates steady to watch how Trump’s planned April tariff hikes unfold.

“Japan’s economy is recovering moderately, albeit with some weak signs,” the BOJ said in a statement announcing the rate decision, signaling its confidence that rising wages will underpin consumption and the broader economy.

Rising rice prices and the fading effect of subsidies aimed at curbing fuel costs will likely put upward pressure on core consumer inflation through fiscal 2025, the statement said on Japan’s price outlook.

“Japan’s economic and price outlook remains highly uncertain,” due in part to risks surrounding the fallout from trade policies of each country, the statement said.

Big Japanese firms last week offered bumper pay hikes in wage talks with unions for a third straight year, backing the BOJ’s view that sustained wage gains will keep inflation durably around its 2% target.

Japan’s core inflation hits 19-month high, keeping alive BOJ rate-hike bets

But Trump’s back-and-forth comments on tariffs have roiled markets and stoked fears of a US recession, which could hit Japan’s export-reliant economy, analysts say.

The United States raised tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum to 25%, effective last week, without exemptions. Washington is expected to announce auto tariffs on April 2, alongside a more sweeping agenda of reciprocal tariffs.

The uncertainty over Trump’s tariff plans is already taking a toll with a Reuters poll showing Japanese manufacturers’ business mood soured in March.

While exports rose 11.4% in February from a year earlier, core machinery orders - a leading indicator of capital expenditure - fell 3.5% in January, data showed on Wednesday.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Monday projected global growth to slow slightly from 3.2% in 2024 to 3.1% in 2025 and 3.0% in 2026, due largely to the drag from Trump’s tariff hikes.

The BOJ will take into account such data in a quarterly review of its growth and price forecasts at a subsequent policy meeting on April 30-May 1, which will be crucial to the timing and pace of further rate hikes.

The BOJ raised short-term rates to 0.5% in January after ending a massive stimulus programme last year on the view Japan was on the cusp of meeting its long-term inflation objectives.

It has signaled readiness to raise rates further if economic and price developments move in line with projections. Over two-thirds of economists polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to hike rates to 0.75% in the third quarter, most likely in July.

Bank of Japan Japan's economy US tariffs Governor Kazuo Ueda

Comments

200 characters

BOJ keeps interest rates steady as Trump risks loom

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, Department of Plant Protection under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories