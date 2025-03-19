AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yen steady, dollar dithers as traders await BOJ, Fed decisions

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 07:55am

SINGAPORE: The yen steadied on Wednesday while the dollar struggled to regain some lost ground ahead of key rate decisions from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the Federal Reserve later in the day.

Overnight, Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza and killed more than 400 people, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to reach an agreement on a Ukraine ceasefire and Germany’s outgoing parliament approved plans for a massive spending surge.

But currency moves were largely subdued as traders were hesitant to take on fresh positions ahead of Wednesday’s two main central bank events, particularly the Fed’s.

The euro did scale a five-month high of $1.0955 in the previous session and last traded near that level at $1.0937, as investors were optimistic the move in Germany could revive economic growth and scale up military spending for a new era of European collective defence.

“This is a historic fiscal regime shift, arguably the largest since German reunification,” said Robin Winkler, chief German economist at Deutsche Bank Research.

“Yet, as with reunification, a fiscal expansion does not guarantee success: the next government will need to deliver structural reforms to turn this fiscal package into sustainable growth.” Bank of Japan Elsewhere, the yen was little changed at 149.32 per dollar, as investors awaited the conclusion of the BOJ’s two-day monetary policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to stand pat on rates.

Focus will be on governor Kazuo Ueda’s post-meeting briefing for clues on how soon the BOJ could next raise rates, a decision complicated by the contrast between benign domestic data and uncertainty caused by Trump’s trade policy.

“We expect the BOJ to deliver a hold with some hawkish messaging off the back of strong inflation and wage growth expectations,” said Carl Ang, fixed income research analyst at MFS Investment Management.

“The BOJ appears broadly comfortable with bond yields rising in response, implying higher expectations for the terminal rate and more of a normal yield curve.”

Sterling last bought $1.30, standing just a whisker away from its four-month high of $1.3010 hit in the previous session.

The Australian dollar ticked up 0.02% to $0.6362 after falling 0.4% overnight as risk appetite stayed cautious, while the New Zealand dollar slipped 0.05% to $0.5818.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar edged slightly higher to 103.33, though was languishing near Tuesday’s five-month low of 103.19.

The dollar has fallen nearly 4% for the month, pressured by Trump’s erratic tariff moves and as fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy mount.

The Fed’s policy decision later on Wednesday will be crucial for investors eager to know what the central bank makes of Trump’s policies and their impact on the U.S. economy, and how that would translate to the rate outlook.

Dollar stuck near 5-month low, struggles to shake off growth concerns

Fed policymakers are widely expected to keep rates on hold, and will also release new economic projections at the conclusion of the meeting later in the day.

Traders are currently pricing in nearly 60 basis points of Fed rate cuts by the year end. “The March FOMC meeting will likely be all about policy uncertainty. The Fed will almost certainly stay on hold, emphasising patience over panic,” said analysts at Bank of America Securities.

“The (Summary of Economic Projections) forecasts and distribution of risks are both likely to reflect stagflation: weaker growth and higher inflation.”

Bank of Japan Yen US dollar US dollar index China yuan yen vs dollar

Comments

200 characters

Yen steady, dollar dithers as traders await BOJ, Fed decisions

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, Department of Plant Protection under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories