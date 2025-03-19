Equities extend gains

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its gains for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, closing higher amid active buying in key sectors.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index rose by 801.50 points or 0.69 percent to settle at 117,001.09 points on Tuesday up from 116,199.59 points on Monday.

The daily volumes at the ready counter declined to 449.48 million shares down from 507.5 million shares in the previous session. Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter also decreased to Rs 29.178 billion, compared to Rs 34.105 billion in the last session.

On Tuesday, BRIndex100 opened at 12,347.85 points and closed at 12,464.39 which was 116.54 points or 0.94 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 395.874 million.

BRIndex30 increased by 511.25 points or 1.35 percent to close at 38,329.45 points with a total volume of 300.792.

The market capitalization surged by Rs 56 billion to reach Rs 14.266 trillion. Out of 447 active scrips, 206 closed in positive and 180 in negative while the value of 61 stocks remained unchanged.

Pak Int. Bulk was the volume leader with 59 million shares and closed at Rs 10.66 followed by B.O. PunjabXD that closed at Rs 11.82 with 36 million shares. Fauji Cement ranked third with share trading of 24.98 million shares and it closed at Rs 46.38.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and Nestle Pakistan Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 222.49 and Rs 117.17 respectively to close at Rs 23,482.50 and Rs 7,467.17,while Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited and PIA Holding Company LimitedB were the top losers declining by Rs 24.39 and Rs 21.74 respectively to close at Rs 659.64 and Rs 920.87.

Ahsan Mehanti Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish as investor weigh $12 million current account deficit in Feb’25 dropping by 97pc MoM and speculations over resolution to circular debt crises. Strong rupee, surging global crude oil prices and bull run in global equities played catalyst role in bullish close at PSX, he added.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,420.88, down 23.09 points or 0.11 percent, with a total turnover of 6.037 million shares.BR Cement Index closed at 13,406.87, gaining 82.38 points or 0.62 percent, with a total turnover of 58.889 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 30,847.93, up 47.04 points or 0.15 percent, with a total turnover of 54.352 million shares.BR Power Generation & Distribution Index closed at 19,466.31, rising 339.93 points or 1.78 percent, with a total turnover of 26.086 million shares.

BR Oil & Gas Index closed at 12,300.52, increasing 121.56 points or 1 percent, with a total turnover of 43.121 million shares.BR Technology & Communication Index closed at 5,049.41, climbing 67.86 points or 1.36 percent, with a total turnover of 45.348 million shares.

Analysts said that the KSE-Index surged and this bullish momentum was driven by active buying in key sectors including oil & gas companies and OMCs. Positive sentiment stemmed from news that the IMF allowed borrowing of Rs1.25 trillion to reduce power sector debt without impacting public debt records, they added.

