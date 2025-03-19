US CJ rebukes Trump’s attack on judge

WASHINGTON: US Chief Justice John Roberts rebuked President Donald Trump on Tuesday for suggesting the way to resolve a court dispute was by impeaching the judge.

In a rare statement, Roberts wrote: “For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision.

The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.“ Roberts’ statement followed Trump’s call in a social media post on Tuesday for the impeachment of a federal judge.

Washington-based US District Judge James Boasberg ordered the administration on Saturday to halt the removal of alleged Venezuelan gang members, which Trump has argued is authorized by an 18th-century law historically used only in wartime. “I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!” Trump wrote.

The rebuke by Roberts, a conservative who was appointed by Republican former President George W. Bush, and Trump echoes one from 2018, when Roberts defended the judiciary’s independence after persistent attacks by Trump during his first term in office.