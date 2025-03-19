PM to embark on KSA official visit today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on his four-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday (today) to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Foreign Office Spokesperson, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan announced in a statement on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake his KSA state visit from March 19-22, 2025. “The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance economic cooperation, and promote investment between the two countries,” he added.

The delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, along with key federal ministers and senior officials, the FO statement reads, adding during the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The leaders will discuss and deliberate upon ways to boost trade, enhance partnership in key sectors and facilitate greater economic collaboration.

Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda.

The prime minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters.

The prime minister had also visited Saudi Arabia to attend the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy held from 28-29 April 2024.

The invitation was extended by Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Professor Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif paid state visit to KSA from April 6 to 8, 2024, during the last days of Ramazan soon after he assumed his office.

