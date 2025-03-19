Security moot urges unified political role

ISLAMABAD: An in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) on Tuesday called for consensus and a united political resolve to crush the menace of terrorism with an iron hand.

The top huddle which was also attended by top military leadership, prominently Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Asim Malik, condemned the recent terrorist attacks, and vowed to crush the menace through implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) and Operation Azm-e-Istehkam – a counter-insurgency operation launched by the government of Pakistan in June 2024.

At the end of the huddle, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif read out the declaration unanimously adopted by the PCNS, stressing the need for a strategic and unified political resolve, combined with the full might of the state, to eliminate terrorism from the country.

He emphasised the need for a unified political resolve, alongside the full strength of the state, to eradicate terrorism from the nation.

The huddle stressed the urgent need to put into action the NAP and the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam strategy, aimed at breaking down terror networks, disrupting their logistical support systems, and severing the connections between terrorism and criminal activities.

The committee raised alarm about the increasing misuse of social media by terrorist organisations to disseminate their propaganda, attract new members, and plan attacks.

It urged immediate action to curb the abuse of the digital platforms and emphasised the critical need to dismantle the social media networks controlled by terrorists.

Emphasising its unwavering commitment to backing the armed forces of the country and law enforcement agencies, the committee acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by security personnel in their defence of the country.

The statement emphasised that the nation stands behind its armed forces, police, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and intelligence agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism. The committee asserted that no organisation, person, or group will be permitted to jeopardise Pakistan’s peace and stability in collusion with its enemies.

However, an alliance of opposition parties, notably Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotted the moot. The committee expressed disappointment over the absence of opposition parties in the meeting but reiterated its commitment to maintain the consultation process in future.

In addition, the committee strongly denounced the recent acts of terrorism and extended its support to the families affected by these tragic events. “The committee stressed the need for a national consensus to repel terrorism, emphasising strategic and unified political commitment to confront this menace with the full might of the state,” said the statement. The declaration was unanimously passed by the committee members.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, while addressing the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, emphasised that no agenda, movement, or individual is above national security.

He stressed the need for all elements of national power to work in harmony to ensure sustainable stability, calling it a battle for the survival of the nation and future generations. Highlighting governance challenges, the army chief stated that Pakistan must transition into a “Hard State”, as the current “Soft State” model has led to immense sacrifices. “How long will we continue to fill governance gaps with the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces and the blood of our martyrs,” he questioned.

The COAS also urged religious scholars to expose the distorted interpretation of Islam propagated by extremist elements, emphasising that national security is the top priority, above all political and personal interests. He further warned those attempting to weaken Pakistan through terrorism, stating that the nation stands united against terrorists and their facilitators. “Today’s message is clear: we will not let them succeed,” he declared.

Expressing confidence in Pakistan’s resilience, General Munir concluded, “With Allah’s blessings, no matter the challenges, we will emerge victorious.”

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday made it crystal clear that it is in no way justified to label the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as terrorists, emphasising that the roots of militancy and terrorism lie in Afghanistan.

In a hard-hitting address Gandapur said the intruders who carry out terrorist acts within Pakistan come from Afghanistan.

Gandapur was quoted as telling the moot that “the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must not be labelled as terrorists; we share the same patriotism as you do. Do not question the loyalty of the Pashtuns.”

“We need to focus on the porous Afghanistan-Pakistan border rather than blame on my patriotic people. The terrorists who intrude into Pakistan should be targeted, and not the patriotic Pashtuns,” he said.

He reiterated that “the terrorists are crossing into Pakistan from Afghanistan, and my people are not terrorists. I will speak the truth, regardless of who is leading the meeting.” The members of the National Assembly’s standing committees on defence and foreign affairs, cabinet ministers, chief ministers of the four provinces, AJK prime minister, Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister and leaders of some parliamentary parties and their representatives attended the huddle.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025