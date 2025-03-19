AIRLINK 184.61 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.41%)
BOP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 48.29 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.12%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 28.94 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.18%)
HUBC 137.11 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.5%)
HUMNL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
MLCF 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.42%)
OGDC 222.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.21%)
PACE 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
PAEL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.93%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
PPL 187.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
PRL 36.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.52%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SEARL 101.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.74%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.03%)
TPLP 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.25%)
TRG 71.29 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (7.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,532 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 38,723 Increased By 416.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 117,568 Increased By 567.3 (0.48%)
KSE30 36,330 Increased By 196 (0.54%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-19

Once again, Department of Plant Protection under fire

Muhammad Ali Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 08:52am

KARACHI: The Department of Plant Protection, which has a reputation for questionable conduct, has been exposed once again after its officials allegedly issued multiple manual release orders for eight containers of highly toxic betel nuts, currently held by the Customs Exports Collectorate at Port Qasim.

The consignment, valued at Rs. 73.618 million and belonging to a Karachi-based company, was flagged following intelligence reports that prompted customs officials to halt its clearance into the tariff area.

Sources revealed that the betel nuts were exposed to excessive moisture during their sea voyage, likely leading to contamination with aflatoxins - dangerous compounds produced by fungal strains like Aspergillus that can pose serious health risks when consumed.

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

“Disturbingly, the levels of these toxins can easily exceed permissible safety limits due to lengthy sea journeys, rendering the nuts hazardous for consumption,” they said.

The Department of Plant Protection’s persistent efforts to secure the release of these potentially dangerous goods have raised alarm bells, as the agency reportedly harbors “serious apprehensions over the health risks,” they said.

Sources said the repeated issuance of manual release orders has raised significant transparency concerns about the department’s procedures.

Customs authorities are particularly troubled by the lack of integration with the WeBOC system, an online customs clearance platform, they said, asking that: “Given the known dangers associated with long voyages and increased moisture exposure, are the manual release orders sufficient enough to release these consignments?”

The incident has spotlighted regulatory gaps in the import process, with concerns that failure by the Plant Protection Department to properly regulate such imports could encourage “unscrupulous elements to exploit port clearances to import contaminated betel nuts,” threatening both public health and legitimate trade, sources said.

The controversy has also sparked discussions about outdated policies governing imports into the Export Processing Zone (EPZ), with calls for the EPZ Authority to revise its legal framework - unchanged for 25 years - particularly regarding items allowed for trading in the tariff area, sources said, urging the EPZ Authority to specifically ban the importation of betel nuts into these zones due to their potential environmental and health hazards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

imports customs Port Qasim Public health betel nuts goods import containers DPP Department of Plant Protection

Comments

200 characters

Once again, Department of Plant Protection under fire

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 450 points

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Read more stories