Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) members collectively contributed approximately Rs14 billion to CSR initiatives during 2024, achieving a significant 13 percent increase over the previous year.

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), the collective body of over 200 largest foreign investors in Pakistan, has unveiled its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report for 2024, spotlighting the extensive socioeconomic contributions of its member companies across the nation.

The OICCI members’ contributions positively impacted the lives of more than 45 million people through diverse projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a focus on Quality Education (SDG 4), Good Health and Well-Being (SDG 3), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), and No Poverty (SDG 1).

President OICCI Yousaf Hussain, emphasizing the Chamber’s commitment, said “At OICCI, we believe true business success extends beyond financial performance to the lasting impact we create in society. This report highlights our members’ unwavering commitment to uplifting communities, fostering inclusive growth, and driving sustainable development. By working collaboratively with stakeholders, we aim to build a more resilient and prosperous Pakistan for future generations.”

The OICCI members’ social sector investments cover the length and breadth of Pakistan, including urban hubs like Sindh and Punjab, which collectively account for over 60pc of activities, as well as underserved areas such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The OICCI members invested about Rs3 billion during the past year to improve access to education, benefiting 436,000 individuals. Initiatives ranged from building schools and providing scholarships to promoting digital and vocational skills. With a focus on maternal health, primary care, and mental health awareness, members allocated Rs2.3 billion to healthcare projects, directly benefiting over 25 million people.

Similarly, the OICCI members invested Rs2.6 billion in renewable energy solutions, including off-grid solar projects and energy efficiency initiatives, contributing to Pakistan’s sustainable energy transition. Members also dedicated Rs1.7 billion to uplift marginalized communities through income generation, food security, and social protection programs.

Commenting on the OICCI CSR Report, Syed Ali Akbar, Vice President OICCI highlighted: “OICCI member companies recognise that the government, including provincial governments, need fiscal and human resources support from private sector to meet the growing social needs of the country. We are proud of our members who continue to set high benchmarks in sustainable business practices by driving impactful CSR initiatives.” The OICCI Secretary General M Abdul Aleem stressed: “The OICCI CSR Report 2024 gives details of the contribution by leading foreign investors who, along with support from over 280 social organisations in Pakistan, have reached out to the length and breadth of the country in addressing Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges, so as to create a sustainable and inclusive tomorrow, besides encouraging other players from the business and industry to play their part in the upliftment of the society.”

