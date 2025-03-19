AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-19

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2025 05:36am

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) members collectively contributed approximately Rs14 billion to CSR initiatives during 2024, achieving a significant 13 percent increase over the previous year.

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), the collective body of over 200 largest foreign investors in Pakistan, has unveiled its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report for 2024, spotlighting the extensive socioeconomic contributions of its member companies across the nation.

The OICCI members’ contributions positively impacted the lives of more than 45 million people through diverse projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a focus on Quality Education (SDG 4), Good Health and Well-Being (SDG 3), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), and No Poverty (SDG 1).

Rs13bn invested in 2022-23: OICCI members positively impact 40m individuals

President OICCI Yousaf Hussain, emphasizing the Chamber’s commitment, said “At OICCI, we believe true business success extends beyond financial performance to the lasting impact we create in society. This report highlights our members’ unwavering commitment to uplifting communities, fostering inclusive growth, and driving sustainable development. By working collaboratively with stakeholders, we aim to build a more resilient and prosperous Pakistan for future generations.”

The OICCI members’ social sector investments cover the length and breadth of Pakistan, including urban hubs like Sindh and Punjab, which collectively account for over 60pc of activities, as well as underserved areas such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The OICCI members invested about Rs3 billion during the past year to improve access to education, benefiting 436,000 individuals. Initiatives ranged from building schools and providing scholarships to promoting digital and vocational skills. With a focus on maternal health, primary care, and mental health awareness, members allocated Rs2.3 billion to healthcare projects, directly benefiting over 25 million people.

Similarly, the OICCI members invested Rs2.6 billion in renewable energy solutions, including off-grid solar projects and energy efficiency initiatives, contributing to Pakistan’s sustainable energy transition. Members also dedicated Rs1.7 billion to uplift marginalized communities through income generation, food security, and social protection programs.

Commenting on the OICCI CSR Report, Syed Ali Akbar, Vice President OICCI highlighted: “OICCI member companies recognise that the government, including provincial governments, need fiscal and human resources support from private sector to meet the growing social needs of the country. We are proud of our members who continue to set high benchmarks in sustainable business practices by driving impactful CSR initiatives.” The OICCI Secretary General M Abdul Aleem stressed: “The OICCI CSR Report 2024 gives details of the contribution by leading foreign investors who, along with support from over 280 social organisations in Pakistan, have reached out to the length and breadth of the country in addressing Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges, so as to create a sustainable and inclusive tomorrow, besides encouraging other players from the business and industry to play their part in the upliftment of the society.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

private sector foreign investors OICCI SDGs Corporate Social Responsibility OICCI members CSR initiatives CSR Report for 2024

Comments

200 characters

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, DPP under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Read more stories