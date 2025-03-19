AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-19

KTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2025 05:36am

KARACHI: The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the sales tax return filing deadline to March 28, 2025.

In a letter addressed to the chairman FBR, the KTBA highlighted several technical problems that have emerged following recent updates to the IRIS portal, making it practically impossible for taxpayers to comply with the current deadline despite their best efforts.

It said that the IRIS portal’s failure to update templates to accommodate the newly mandated extension of Harmonized System (HS) codes from 4 to 8 digits, creating significant complications for businesses, particularly those dealing with diverse product lines where items may fall under multiple HS classifications.

“This ambiguity may result in an increased risk of errors as businesses with high volume and dealing in diverse products will find it particularly challenging to ensure uniformity in reporting,” KTBA said.

The tax body also highlighted concerns regarding the linking of Units of Measurement (UoM) with HS codes, noting that the portal lacks “availability of all standard units of measurement” such as tons, kilograms, grams, liters, and milliliters. The mandatory association of UoM with HS codes was described as “not practical and hampers correct reporting.”

The KTBA requested the FBR to immediately address these technical issues while extending the filing deadline to the end of March, providing taxpayers “sufficient time to comply once the portal is correctly functional.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR Sales Tax taxpayers KTBA iRIS PORTAL sales tax returns Karachi Tax Bar Association sales tax return filing

Comments

200 characters

KTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, DPP under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories