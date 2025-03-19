Urgent steps ordered for dengue control

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Health Services Federal Secretary Nadeem Mahbub has directed the relevant departments and officials to take urgent measures for dengue control and prevention.

While chairing a high-level meeting to discuss timely control and effective measures for dengue prevention here on Tuesday, Mahbub said that the Ministry of National Health Services remains committed to proactive dengue prevention measures. He urged all relevant departments to work collaboratively in implementing these strategies effectively.

The secretary inquired about the Dengue Action Plan 2025 and the strategies being aligned for its timely implementation. He emphasised the importance of effective micro-planning and rigorous monitoring to control dengue outbreaks, calling for immediate action to mitigate risks.

The secretary directed that hotspot areas must be continuously monitored, with strict enforcement measures, including the issuance of warnings and lodging of FIRs against non-cooperative community members through the assistant commissioner’s office.

Additionally, he instructed the District Health Officer (DHO) ICT office to implement house-to-house dengue identification, disseminate digital awareness messages, and assign dedicated personnel for surveillance. He particularly emphasised frequent monitoring visits and larvaiciding efforts as critical components of dengue control.

Furthermore, the federal secretary stressed the urgent launch of a dengue awareness campaign and called for the immediate recruitment of sanitary patrol staff to strengthen field efforts. He also directed authorities to ensure strict identification and response to dengue hotspots in the coming days. He directed DHO that if required terminate contracts of officials who are not working as required.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the joint secretary (DNC), DHO, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehreen, representatives from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Federal Hospitals, and the Deputy Director of Primary Healthcare, Ministry of NHSRC.

