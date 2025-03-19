Several bills introduced in Punjab PA

LAHORE: The Punjab Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates (Amendment) Bill 2025, The Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025, The National College of Business Administration & Economics, Lahore (Amendment) Bill 2025, The Factories (Amendment) Bill 2025, and The Punjab Industrial Relations (Amendment) Bill 2025 were introduced in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday.

All bills were referred to relevant committees for a period of two months.

The session started 1 hour 57 minutes late under the chair of the Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan. While giving his remarks speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that one should indulge in political point-scoring in the matters of national security.

He emphasized that the PTI should have participated in the national security meeting. The speaker further mentioned that he himself witnessed two instances where issues of national security arose, and the PTI did not participate.

He recalled that Imran Khan, while serving as Prime Minister, did not attend the summoned meeting of the National Security Council. Now, once again, Imran Khan’s party has not participated in the parliamentary committee meeting on national security. The Speaker urged the PTI to rise above its own interests and think about the country. He noted that when they were in opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, as the opposition leader, attended every national security meeting. The Speaker advised the PTI not to prioritize its own agenda, stressing that this is not the time for opposition actions to harm the nation’s survival. He suggested that Nawaz Sharif could play a significant role in the current situation, and this is an opportunity to bring all political leaders, including Fazlur Rehman, onto a unified platform.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and the rampant misuse of weapons. He emphasized the need to rid the province of illegal arms to curb growing intolerance in society. His remarks garnered unanimous support from both government and opposition members.

In a shocking incident in Khuddian Khas, Kasur, a young MA graduate was publicly murdered by three individuals over an unpaid debt of 150 rupees. Despite the brazen nature of the crime, the perpetrators remain at large, allegedly under police protection. The Speaker condemned the incident, stating that a life was lost over a trivial amount, yet the police failed to protect the victim.

In another tragic event, a young man brutally killed his fasting mother by hitting her on the head with a stick for not providing him food. The Speaker expressed deep sorrow over this heinous act.

Government member Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar criticized the police, questioning whether an MPA’s authority still holds any weight. He accused the police of ignoring appeals and becoming a political entity, urging immediate reforms.

Pir Ashraf Rasool also lambasted the police, stating that the Punjab Police is divided into factions and requires urgent corrective measures.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stressed the need to control illegal arms to restore peace in the province. He highlighted that the prevalence of weapons has instilled fear among law-abiding citizens and called on the government to take immediate steps to disarm the province.

During a session Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan raised questions regarding the Departments of Population Welfare and Health. Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir briefed the House regarding the merger of the two departments into a single entity named the Department of Health and Population. He expressed optimism that the merger would yield positive results, given the perennial importance of population issues.

Opposition members protested during the session, holding banners and chanting slogans demanding the release of Imran Khan. Opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar criticized the merger, claiming it led to job losses and questioned the cabinet’s approval process. The Health Minister refuted these claims, stating that no employees were dismissed.

Khawaja Imran Nazir praised Maryam Nawaz’s decision to integrate the Population Welfare Department into the Secondary and Healthcare Department, calling it a commendable move. He also dismissed rumors about privatizing Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals (THQs), clarifying that no department land had been allocated for such purposes. He added that despite efforts, BHUs could not meet desired standards and are now being transitioned to an outsourcing model.

The Health Minister announced the extension of the PHMI federal program until December 2024, with 90% of affected individuals provided alternative employment. He highlighted that over 8.5 million people have benefited from mobile health clinics and Clinic on Wheels services, leading to a reduction in outpatient department visits.

The minister assured that all health department employees would receive their salaries before Eid-ul-Fitr, warning of strict action against CEOs and medical superintendents if delays occur.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan warned that if Punjab’s growing population is not controlled, it could reach 220 million by 2035. He expressed hope for positive outcomes from the merger of the Health and Population Departments.

Concluding the session, the Health Minister reiterated his commitment to ensuring all workers receive their salaries before Eid-ul-Fitr, vowing strict action against officials in case of delays.

Earlier, opposition leader Ahmed Khan Bhachar presented a resolution in the house regarding the rising cases of cancer. He stated that the number of cancer patients is rapidly increasing across the country, including Punjab. He highlighted that one in eight women is suffering from breast cancer, and the mortality rate is rising due to the lack of timely diagnosis and treatment. He further emphasized that the healthcare facilities for cancer patients are inadequate for Punjab’s population of 130 million. Public hospitals in Punjab have only 410 beds available for cancer patients, and there is a severe shortage of modern machinery.

He demanded that the government provide advanced facilities for cancer patients at the state level to reduce the mortality rate through timely diagnosis and treatment.

Criticizing the government, Ahmed Khan Bhachar stated that the government has only been able to spend 25% of the health budget and is now planning to privatize 1,000 health centers, which will lead to unemployment. He claimed that doctors are merely prescribing paracetamol to patients, as if a single pill could cure all diseases.

A resolution by MPA Shoaib Siddiqui regarding the construction of a five-star hotel within the boundaries of Gaddafi Stadium was postponed due to the absence of a response. The assembly had sought a reply from the PCB on this matter during the 22nd session, but no response has been received so far. Chairperson Samiullah Khan stated that this is the final opportunity, and if no response is received by the next session, the resolution will be put to a vote. The resolution highlighted that traffic is severely affected during cricket matches at Gaddafi Stadium due to the movement of players between the hotel and the stadium. Long queues of vehicles on the roads cause mental distress and inconvenience to citizens. Additionally, air pollution increases Lahore’s air quality index levels during such events. The assembly recommended the immediate construction of a five-star hotel within the stadium’s premises.

A resolution presented by Pakistan Peoples Party member Neelam Jabbar Chaudhry regarding obscenity, rape, child sexual abuse, and harassment of women was unanimously approved. The resolution stated that incidents of obscenity, rape, child sexual abuse, and harassment of women are increasing daily across Pakistan. The primary reason for this is the presence of obscene content on social media, which is leading to moral degradation, drug abuse, violence, and other negative trends among the youth. The provincial assembly urged the federal government to take immediate measures to control obscene content on social media.

