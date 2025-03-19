AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-19

LDI, and FDI licences: Senate body decides to hold dedicated session

Nuzhat Nazar Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 06:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication has decided to hold a dedicated session to review the status of Long-Distance International (LDI) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) licenses, along with measures taken by the ministry to recover outstanding dues.

The decision was made during a crucial meeting chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan.

The committee also reviewed the Virtual Studio Project, with IGNITE officials briefing members on the awarding process. After assessing concerns raised by an allegedly aggrieved party, the committee expressed satisfaction with the transparency of the procedure and directed IGNITE to proceed with the project’s completion.

In addition, discussions focused on IGNITE’s initiatives over the past five years, including the establishment of a National Incubation Center in Faisalabad. Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan stressed the importance of expanding this initiative to all 36 districts of Punjab, in line with the original plan.

The meeting was attended by senators, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Dr Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Gurdeep Singh, Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, and Afnan Ullah Khan. Also present were Federal Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Additional Secretary for IT Rafique Ahmed Buriro, Chairman PTA Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (retd), and senior officials from relevant departments.

