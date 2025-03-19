AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
Police committed to making city free of illegal weapons: CCPO

Published 19 Mar, 2025

LAHORE: Police have taken legal action against individuals involved in aerial firing, illegal weapons and display of arms, leading to the arrest of 1796 suspects and the registration of 1755 cases. This was stated by the spokesman Lahore Police in a statement here today.

It was disclosed that 24 Kalashnikovs, 108 rifles, 72 guns, 1483 pistols, 29 revolvers and over 8,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Meanwhile, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana has reiterated Lahore Police’s strong commitment to making the city free from illegal weapons. He emphasized that the police was following a zero-tolerance policy against illegal arms, weapon display and aerial firing.

He ordered to keep an eye on the activities of record offenders involved in possessing and selling illegal weapons. Those spreading fear through display of weapons and the ‘Dala’ culture be brought under the law. The Lahore Police was fully active in crime prevention to ensure a safe environment, he concluded.

Punjab police CCPO illegal weapons

