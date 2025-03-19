AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
Minister, Pak Suzuki CEO discuss expanding industrial, trade ties

Press Release Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 06:49am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister (SAPM) for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, called on a meeting with Hiroshi Kawamura, CEO of Pak Suzuki, to discuss expanding industrial and trade cooperation between Pakistan and Japan.

During the meeting, Hiroshi Kawamura congratulated Haroon Akhtar Khan on his appointment as Special Assistant to Prime Minister and expressed confidence in further strengthening economic and industrial ties between the two countries.

Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that Pakistan is a significant and promising market for Pak Suzuki and underscored the importance of continued collaboration in the automotive sector. He highlighted Pakistan’s interest in joint industrial ventures that could open new avenues for growth and innovation.

A key focus of the discussions was Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable and environment-friendly transportation, aligning with Prime Minister’s “Uraan” vision, which promotes eco-friendly vehicles. The SAPM appreciated Pak Suzuki’s plan to establish Biogas Plant in Manga Mandi, acknowledging its contribution to green energy solutions.

The meeting also covered ethanol fuel integration in vehicles, engine compatibility, and local production of auto parts to boost Pakistan’s automotive industry. Haroon Akhtar Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to localizing auto manufacturing and increasing local content.

He also stressed the importance of bio-gas and electric vehicle (EV) projects in collaboration with Japan, reinforcing the two countries’ commitment to technological innovation and clean energy solutions.

“Pakistan and Japan can explore new industrial opportunities together,” stated Haroon Akhtar Khan.

The discussions mark another step towards deepening Pakistan-Japan industrial relations, ensuring mutual growth and technological advancement in the region.

