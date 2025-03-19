LDA holds computerised ballot for residential, commercial plots

LAHORE: A computerised ballot for residential and commercial plots was organised under the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) here on Tuesday, with the collaboration of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The event was attended by LDA’s Director-General, Tahir Farooq and senior officials. The ballot was conducted for commercial and residential plots located in Johar Town, Jubilee Town and Mustafa Town. The ballot included plots of 7 marlas and 1 kanal in Johar Town, 2 marlas in Mustafa Town and 10 marlas in Jubilee Town.

The LDA DG congratulated the lucky winners whose plots were drawn. He emphasised that the ballot was conducted in a completely transparent manner with the support of PITB. The DG LDA Farooq stated that LDA is working diligently to provide affordable and quality housing projects to citizens. He added that LDA is offering plots in its schemes on easy instalment plans over three years.

Later on, LDA announced the schedule for its third ballot draw, following the success of the first two. As part of the upcoming ballot, LDA has made available one kanal plot in LDA City on easy instalment plans and the second ballot of the year will take place in May 2025. The draw will include plots from LDA City, Green Town, and Gujarpura, offering residents the opportunity to own plots on affordable instalment plans.

