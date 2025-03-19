AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-19

Int’l Research Symposium on Technological Advancements held

Recorder Report Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 07:09am

KARACHI: The Department of Biomedical Engineering of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Southern University College, Malaysia organized the two-day, International Research Symposium on Technological Advancements (IRSTA 2025), under the aegis of EU funded project BIOMED 5.0.

The event showcased groundbreaking research, inspiring discussions, and global collaborations. IRSTA 2025 provides the opportunity to continue the spirit of research, collaboration, and technological advancements.

The session chairs were Dr Chua Lee Suan, Dr. Syafiqah Saidin and Dr Zahran Khudzari from Malaysia, while Prof Dr Suhaib Masroor belonged to Pakistan. The conference was chaired by Dr Muhammad Amir, and Co-Chaired by Prof Dr Sidra Abid Syed and Dr Jahanzeb Sheikh.

The keynote speakers included Dr Tian Swee Tan from UTM, Malaysia, and Dr Hira Zahid from Pakistan.

The symposium was moderated by Dr Madeeha Said and Dr Mariam Raziq to ensure smooth session transitions and engaging discussions throughout the day.

The symposium was Hosted by Engr. Jawad Shafique and Engr Sania Tanvir who kept the audience engaged and maintained the event’s professional flow.

The presenters of the first day of the symposium were Dida Faadihilah Khrisna, Yuki Wong, Kugambikai Vangetaraman, Rabia Faizan, Gyohei Nomura, Dipaschini Subramaniam, Ts Chan Ler-Kuan and second-day presenters included M Jawad Shafique, Kan Nae Cherng, Dr Vasanthan A/L Maruthapillai, Ts Chan Ler-Kuan, Nurul Izzati, Mahnoor Mujeeb, Sadaf Raza, and Leong Kah Meng who shared their valuable research work, contributing to the exchange of knowledge and innovation.

