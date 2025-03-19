AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-19

‘Govt should promote green energy’

Recorder Report Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 07:12am

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said that power generation from oil, gas, and coal is being discouraged worldwide, while green energy is being encouraged.

However, the urgency of the situation in Pakistan cannot be overstated as green energy, a global trend, is being discouraged in our country, and the progress made in this sector is being reversed, which is alarming.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the masses are made to pay for the wrong policy of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and other power sector failures.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the government is discouraging power generation from solar energy instead of promoting it, which is why billions of rupees invested in this sector are wasted.

He said that abrupt and fundamental changes in solar power policy, such as reducing the price of electricity purchased from solar consumers, send investors a negative message.

The business leader said that sudden changes in essential policies, such as the reduction in the price of electricity purchased from solar consumers, affect the investment climate, which is why nobody wants to invest in Pakistan.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the government should do something about the failed policy of IPPs, consider tackling inefficiency and corruption in the power sector, and stop harassing solar consumers.

He noted that provincial governments are busy attracting the public to use solar energy, while the central government opposes it.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that people worried about the sharp increase in electricity prices, installed solar systems. Seeing the benefits, industrialists also started relying on solar energy to reduce their business costs.

He observed that this indicates solar energy’s potential to transform our energy landscape, which is unacceptable to the power bureaucracy.

Due to this increase in the trend in Pakistan, the production of electricity from solar power increased to four thousand megawatts; however, the power bureaucracy did not like this situation, and they started conspiring against it.

He said that the excuse of shifting the financial burden of Rs 159 billion from solar consumers to grid consumers was made, due to which the Economic Coordination Committee of the Federal Cabinet reduced the price of electricity purchased from solar consumers under net metering.

According to government officials, electricity will now be purchased from solar consumers at Rs 10 per unit instead of Rs 27 to provide relief to grid consumers. However, this decision will only apply to those who install new solar panels, and existing consumers will not be affected.

He regretted that decisions regarding net metering, the import and export of electricity, and other matters have been made that violate the interests of the public and the business community.

Mian Zahid Hussain expressed his disappointment in the government’s approach. The increase in solar energy use led to increased grid electricity prices, which the government wanted to control.

However, the method used was harmful and will discourage those who produce cheap electricity. This is a clear sign that our current policies need to change.

He further said that China generates 710 gigawatts of electricity through solar energy, America generates 200 gigawatts, India generates 90 gigawatts, Japan generates 89 gigawatts, and Germany generates 81 gigawatts.

At the same time, policymakers in Pakistan were not ready to allow the generation of even a few thousand megawatts of electricity through solar energy, which is regrettable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI IPPs energy sector power sector Mian Zahid Hussain green energy

Comments

200 characters

‘Govt should promote green energy’

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, Department of Plant Protection under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories