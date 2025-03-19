Experts advocate for climate-resilient agri practices in Sindh

HYDERABAD: Agricultural experts from national and international research institutions, alongside progressive farmers, have raised serious concerns about the escalating impacts of climate change, water scarcity, and drought in Sindh.

They emphasize the urgent need to improve farmers’ access to climate-resilient crops, short-duration crop varieties, and efficient water-use technologies through comprehensive training and collaborative research.

On Tuesday, the Agricultural Research Sindh in Tandojam, in partnership with the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), and the Department of Agriculture Extension, organized a validation workshop.

This event, part of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) project, focused on validating agricultural data from climate-resilient demonstration plots established in the districts of Sanghar, Umerkot, and Badin.

Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Vice Chancellor of SAU, highlighted that recent studies position Sindh as one of the most climate-vulnerable regions globally.

The province is experiencing rising temperatures, erratic and reduced rainfall, and prolonged droughts, severely impacting agriculture and farming communities. Dr. Altaf Siyal noted significant shifts in crop cycles for rice and cotton, underscoring the necessity of transitioning to short-duration crops and adopting micro-irrigation technologies.

He stressed the importance of effectively conveying research findings and innovative practices to farmers.

James Robert Okoth, Senior Program Officer at FAO remarked that validating these research findings is a crucial step toward promoting climate-resilient agriculture in Sindh.

He praised the collaborative efforts of SAU, Agricultural Research Sindh, and Agricultural Extension experts in implementing this project. Okoth also acknowledged the contributions of SAU faculty and students in ongoing research on these demonstration plots, emphasizing that academic involvement can further refine these techniques scientifically.

Dr. Mazharuddin Keerio, Director General of Agricultural Research Sindh, emphasized that climate change poses a critical challenge to the province’s food security. He stated that showcasing and validating modern agricultural practices will support the adoption of sustainable farming techniques, enabling farmers to maintain productivity despite changing climatic conditions.

Dr. Hafeez U Rehman Kalhoro, Chief Agriculture Section, Planning and Development Department, Government of Sindh, underscored the necessity of disseminating findings from these demonstration plots to smallholder farmers. He advocated for knowledge-sharing mechanisms that facilitate the widespread adoption of climate-resilient agricultural techniques.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Nahiyoon, FAO’s Provincial Coordinator, provided insights into the project, revealing that harvesting of various crops cultivated under modern agricultural practices on these demonstration plots has been completed. The collected data indicates significant improvements in yield, soil health, and water efficiency.

Other speakers, including Imdad Ali Soho, Director of Agriculture Research Sindh; Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, SAU Focal Person; and representatives from the Sindh Abadgar Board, shared their perspectives on sustainable agricultural development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025