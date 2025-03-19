Killing of four Rangers personnel during PTI’s Nov 26 protest: ATC seeks explanation from IO for not submitting challan

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sought an explanation from the investigation officer (IO) in the case registered in connection with the killing of four Rangers personnel during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s November 26 protest for not submitting challan [charge sheet] before the court.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case against the suspect Muhammad Hashim Abbasi, who had allegedly, run over the Rangers personnel with a vehicle, remarked that despite the passage of over three months, the police have yet not submitted a challan of the case.

The judge ordered the IO to appear before the court at the next hearing to be held on March 21 and explain the reason behind the delay in the submission of challan.

The case registered at Ramna police station under Section 302 (murder), Section 324 (murder attempt) Section 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), Section 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, besides 7ATA of Anti-Terrorism Act.

PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Salman Akram Raja, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Hammad Azhar, Raoof Hasan, and other leaders have been nominated in the First Information Report (FIR).

The FIR alleged that the PTI founding chairman continuously issued instructions to the party leadership, his wife Bushra Bibi, Gandapur and his sister Aleema Khan for making all out efforts to get him released from jail and they could set anything on fire or kill anyone for this purpose.

