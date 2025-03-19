AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-19

PCNS meeting: SCBAP regrets boycott by opposition

Terence J Sigamony Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 07:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) president, regretting the boycott of Parliamentary Committee on National Security meeting by opposition alliance, said that a united front is necessary to send a strong message to anti-State elements.

An in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was held at the Parliament House. The focus of the meeting was to consider the current law and security situation in the country, particularly in light of recent untoward incidents in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

This important meeting was attended not only by parliamentary leaders from all political parties represented in the parliament and cabinet members but also by senior officials from the security establishment.

SCBAP President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta on Tuesday in a statement said: “It is extremely disheartening to see that the opposition alliance (the opposition), chose to boycott this crucial meeting.”

“This decision underscores the prioritisation of their political agenda over the national interest. If the opposition believes their grievances are valid, they should have addressed them within the parliamentary forum,” he added.

Atta further said that given the ongoing turmoil and law and order issues affecting key areas of the country, it is essential to foster a national consensus. A united front is necessary to send a strong message to irritants so as to demonstrate that all stakeholders-political parties and the security establishment alike-stand together in the fight against this menace of terrorism.

It is regrettable that the opposition chose to forgo this important opportunity to express national solidarity against the scourge of terrorism for reasons that appears to be purely political.

This Association once again wants to assert that a house divided against it cannot stand. The opposition urgently needs to re-evaluate its actions and recognise that enemies of this country.

It is imperative that the opposition or anyone else does not provide them with an opportunity to exploit the situation through irrational actions, such as those demonstrated by the opposition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCNS SCBAP Parliamentary Committee on National Security

Comments

200 characters

PCNS meeting: SCBAP regrets boycott by opposition

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, Department of Plant Protection under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories