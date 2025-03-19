PCNS meeting: SCBAP regrets boycott by opposition

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) president, regretting the boycott of Parliamentary Committee on National Security meeting by opposition alliance, said that a united front is necessary to send a strong message to anti-State elements.

An in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was held at the Parliament House. The focus of the meeting was to consider the current law and security situation in the country, particularly in light of recent untoward incidents in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

This important meeting was attended not only by parliamentary leaders from all political parties represented in the parliament and cabinet members but also by senior officials from the security establishment.

SCBAP President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta on Tuesday in a statement said: “It is extremely disheartening to see that the opposition alliance (the opposition), chose to boycott this crucial meeting.”

“This decision underscores the prioritisation of their political agenda over the national interest. If the opposition believes their grievances are valid, they should have addressed them within the parliamentary forum,” he added.

Atta further said that given the ongoing turmoil and law and order issues affecting key areas of the country, it is essential to foster a national consensus. A united front is necessary to send a strong message to irritants so as to demonstrate that all stakeholders-political parties and the security establishment alike-stand together in the fight against this menace of terrorism.

It is regrettable that the opposition chose to forgo this important opportunity to express national solidarity against the scourge of terrorism for reasons that appears to be purely political.

This Association once again wants to assert that a house divided against it cannot stand. The opposition urgently needs to re-evaluate its actions and recognise that enemies of this country.

It is imperative that the opposition or anyone else does not provide them with an opportunity to exploit the situation through irrational actions, such as those demonstrated by the opposition.

