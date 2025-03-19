EVs adoption: inDrive and YDC join hands

KARACHI: inDrive and Yousuf Dewan Companies (YDC) have joined hands to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in Pakistan, with a focus on four-wheel EVs for sustainable urban mobility.

The collaboration has introduced Honri electric vehicles in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, giving passengers their first opportunity to experience eco-friendly transportation through the country’s top ride-hailing platform.

To commemorate the partnership’s launch during Ramadan, inDrive and YDC are offering free rides in Honri EVs throughout the holy month. This initiative serves dual purposes: promoting sustainable transportation while providing a meaningful service during the sacred period, said Muhammad Awais, Country Lead of inDrive Pakistan.

“At inDrive, we believe in driving positive change through innovative and impactful initiatives,” he said. “This campaign is a testament to our commitment to providing accessible and sustainable mobility solutions.”

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s developing electric vehicle landscape, representing the first major integration of locally manufactured four-wheel EVs into ride-hailing services. By partnering with Honri, Pakistan’s first four-wheel electric vehicle manufacturer, both companies aim to reduce fossil fuel dependence while supporting the country’s transition toward cleaner energy solutions.

