AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-19

EVs adoption: inDrive and YDC join hands

Recorder Report Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 06:44am

KARACHI: inDrive and Yousuf Dewan Companies (YDC) have joined hands to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in Pakistan, with a focus on four-wheel EVs for sustainable urban mobility.

The collaboration has introduced Honri electric vehicles in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, giving passengers their first opportunity to experience eco-friendly transportation through the country’s top ride-hailing platform.

To commemorate the partnership’s launch during Ramadan, inDrive and YDC are offering free rides in Honri EVs throughout the holy month. This initiative serves dual purposes: promoting sustainable transportation while providing a meaningful service during the sacred period, said Muhammad Awais, Country Lead of inDrive Pakistan.

“At inDrive, we believe in driving positive change through innovative and impactful initiatives,” he said. “This campaign is a testament to our commitment to providing accessible and sustainable mobility solutions.”

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s developing electric vehicle landscape, representing the first major integration of locally manufactured four-wheel EVs into ride-hailing services. By partnering with Honri, Pakistan’s first four-wheel electric vehicle manufacturer, both companies aim to reduce fossil fuel dependence while supporting the country’s transition toward cleaner energy solutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan auto sector EVs Electrical Vehicles Indrive Yousuf Dewan Companies

Comments

200 characters

EVs adoption: inDrive and YDC join hands

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, Department of Plant Protection under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories