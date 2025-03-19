Agri scientists in Sindh develop new high-yield crop varieties

KARACHI: Agricultural scientists in Sindh have successfully developed new crop varieties that offer higher yields and require less water for cultivation.

The Sindh government has unanimously approved the cultivation of 22 new agricultural crops, including cotton, maize, mustard, rice, pulses, and mangoes, which are designed to produce higher yields with reduced water consumption.

In this regard, the Phase 2nd 36th meeting of the Provincial Seed Council was held under the chairmanship of Minister of Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar. During the meeting, the characteristics of the new seeds were reviewed, and approval was granted for the cultivation of newly introduced varieties.

Minister stated that the meeting unanimously approved 10 new crop varieties, including CKC1 and CKC221 for cotton, as well as, CKC6, Ghori 2, HAF 3, and ICS 386. Additionally, partial approval for one year was granted for the cultivation of three new cotton varieties and four new rice varieties.

He mentioned that the meeting approved new crop varieties such as Mazhar Gold, Sindh Rani, and Sarhan for maize, while Neela Canola and Neela Toria Gold were approved for mustard. New varieties of mangoes from Mirpurkhas, sesame variety TS 3, and four new rice varieties, including KS K 434, Basmati 515, and Kainat, were also approved.

Mahar emphasised that due to climate change, rising temperatures, and shifting rainfall patterns in the country, it is essential to adjust traditional farming schedules.

During the meeting, the Minister also took notice of the theft of rice crops in Dokri and directed the Secretary of Agriculture to immediately suspend the concerned officers.

He added that Sindh has surpassed Punjab in cotton production this year. Sindh’s farmers and the Department of Agriculture have implemented better care and modern techniques for cotton cultivation. Despite water scarcity, Sindh is achieving a significant position in the agricultural sector and is setting an example for other provinces in tackling the effects of climate change.

He congratulated Director General Research Dr Mazhar Ali Kerio and the agricultural scientists for developing the new crop varieties.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Agriculture Suhail Ahmed Qureshi, DG Research Dr Mazhar Kerio, farmer leader Syed Nadeem Shah Jamot, DG Agriculture Extension Munir Ahmed Jumani, MD Sindh Seed Corporation Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, agricultural experts, scientists from Sindh and Punjab, and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025