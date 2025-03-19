PARTLY FACETIOUS: It is difficult if you owe money all round

“Trump declared the South African Ambassador persona non grata, with instructions that he leave the country by this Friday.”

“The guy reportedly referred to a white supremacist government in a seminar; in any case, it is the right of the host country. I would like our government…”

“Don’t go there – it is difficult if you owe money all round.”

“Hmmm is that like a merry-go-round?”

“I don’t understand.”

“Have you heard the proverb the world keeps turning, it gets merry like a merry-go-round?”

“I never liked merry-go-rounds, I fell off one when I was a kid and never got back on one again.”

“See that’s why you can never do politics in this country. Here you fall off the merry-go-round for a while and wait for, how can I put it– the winds of change…”

“That reminds me of a Chinese proverb, when the winds of change blow, some people build walls and others build windmills.”

“Interesting so who is into windmills and who is into building walls these days.”

“Some around the world are building walls, though care is being taken to construct mud baked walls like in our villages so President Trump can, if he so wishes, easily dismantle them.”

“And build a windmill instead?”

“How about a canopy?”

“That’s not what the Chinese proverb says.”

“But a canopy would allow for readjustment within the same location or transported to another or…”

“Let it go anyway, so what would Nawaz Sharif build once the winds of change…”

“From Raiwind to Avenfield to the Murree palace I reckon winds of change are not likely to affect him – after all electricity connections were ensured in all residences and when in opposition there are generators so a windmill is not on the cards.”

“I guess that means he prefers walls.”

“Metaphorically or literally speaking.”

“Both, my friend, both.”

