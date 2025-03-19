Irregularities in export of manpower: Dar orders formation of high-level body

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has ordered the formation of a high level committee to probe allegations of irregularities and misappropriation in the export of manpower.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan revealed in a statement on Tuesday that the committee will examine and assess the claims of social media reports and submit its recommendations to the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister as soon as possible, FO spokesperson elaborated.

