IK’s sisters’ interim pre-arrest bail extended

LAHORE: An anti terrorism court on Tuesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of PTI former chairman Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in cases related to last year October protests till April 08.

Earlier, the two sisters appeared before the court on expiry of their bail period.

However, the police failed to present the record of the cases.

The petitioners’ counsel told the court that arguments on bail petitions had already been completed.

The police registered the cases on October 05 against the petitioners alleging violent protests and stone-pelting on police personnel.

