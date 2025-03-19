Post-arrest bail plea of PTI MPA: ATC expresses displeasure over non-provision of case record by police

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the police’s failure to produce the record of the case registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Shah and remarked that presently all departments are under the control of “other powers.”

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the post-arrest bail application of PTI MPA Ali Shah. As a result of the non-provision of case record by the police, the court has yet to decide on Shah’s bail application.

“We all are passing through an extraordinary situation,” the judge said, adding that currently, all the departments are in the hands of other powers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the case was adjourned the previous day for the same reason – the failure of the police to submit the required records. The judge during the previous hearing said that the police’s behaviour was intolerable and that the case record should have been presented in court.

When the judge inquired about the case file during today’s hearing, the prosecutor informed the court that the investigation officer (IO) had not yet returned from Mandi Bahauddin.

He told the court that action should be taken against him.

In response, Judge Sipra questioned the role of the prosecution, stating, “I still do not understand what the responsibility of the prosecution is. Submitting the charge sheet is your responsibility.” The prosecutor, however, argued that the prosecution could not proceed without the charge sheet, blaming the IO’s absence for the delay.

If the IO does not come to court, who is responsible? Judge Tahir Abbas Supra asked.

The judge further expressed his annoyance with the prosecutors, saying, “Federal capital’s prosecutors are very stubborn, they think we are equal in powers to the judges. If I can issue a notice to the police, can’t I issue one to you?”

The judge urged the prosecutor to ensure that justice is delivered, stating, “You get paid to ensure justice in society.”

He instructed the prosecutor to make sure the case record would be presented by the following morning, before adjourning the hearing until Wednesday.

