Sindh Assembly: social issues come under sharp focus in pre-budget debate

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly continued its pre-budget debate for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with members from both the government and the opposition engaging in discussions.

The session, chaired by Deputy Speaker Naveed Anthony, saw a range of pressing issues being raised, from healthcare and infrastructure to water supply and economic policies.

PPP member Muhammad Qasim Soomro emphasised the need to strengthen the pilot program in the healthcare sector.

He urged the government to establish a chest unit in Nagarparkar and additional health units in other remote areas. He also called for funds to improve water supply lines in Thar to ensure access to clean drinking water, particularly in Mithi and surrounding regions.

Addressing concerns over cardiac healthcare, Soomro noted that the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) unit in Mithi was located two hours away from many communities, stressing the need for closer facilities.

MQM leader Ejaz Ul Haque voiced frustration over the state of Karachi, particularly in Orangi Town, which he described as Asia’s largest slum. He criticised the government for its failure to provide water and other basic amenities, alleging deliberate neglect of the area. “The people of Orangi Town are treated as third-class citizens,” he remarked.

Similarly, MQM’s Fahim Ahmed criticised the country’s reliance on an interest-based economic system, arguing that the new budget should be free of interest-based financial policies. Another MQM lawmaker, Shoukat Ali, highlighted the deteriorating sewerage system in his constituency, PS-97, and the lack of a hospital, urging the provincial health minister to address the issue.

PPP member Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh commended the provincial health minister for expanding healthcare infrastructure and claimed that Sindh’s hospitals were among the best in Pakistan. However, he acknowledged that water supply remained a significant concern, emphasising the need to protect Sindh’s water resources. He strongly opposed the construction of new canals, warning that it would lead to severe water shortages and exacerbate regional tensions.

Other lawmakers echoed these concerns. PPP’s Arbab Amir Amanullah called the extraction of illegal canals from the Indus River a “death warrant” for Sindh, stressing that the region was already facing a water crisis. He demanded that the federal government take immediate action to prevent further depletion of Sindh’s water resources. Another PPP member, Adil Altaf Unar, urged the government to provide solar energy systems for schools in Larkana, given the region’s extreme heat.

Sindh Minister for Religious Affairs Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi also raised alarms about the water crisis, blaming the federal government for failing to address Sindh’s concerns. He accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of prioritizing Punjab over the federation and warned that further negligence could have dire consequences for Sindh’s agricultural sector. He highlighted that over 3.5 million acres of land had already been lost to seawater intrusion due to a lack of freshwater supply.

Several lawmakers, including MQM’s Sheikh Abdullah and Naseer Ahmed, criticised the government for failing to fulfil previous budget promises. They lamented the lack of water supply in Karachi’s Sarjani Town and Manghopir, respectively. Ahmed staged a silent protest for eight minutes, refusing to speak further after alleging discrimination against his constituency.

Additionally, MQM’s Bilqees Mukhtar argued that the 18th Amendment had centralised too much power within the Chief Minister’s office, calling for greater devolution of authority to local governments. She also accused public hospitals of corruption, alleging that medicines meant for patients were being sold illegally.

As the debate continued, members from both sides urged the formation of a House Committee to monitor on-ground progress of development projects. Some demanded a team of journalists be sent to verify claims about ongoing projects. The session concluded with Deputy Speaker Naveed Anthony adjourning the assembly until Wednesday at noon.

