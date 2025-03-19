AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-19

Medical research: UHS, Shiraz University agree to collaborate

Recorder Report Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 08:13am

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore and Shiraz University, Iran, have agreed to collaborate in the fields of medical writing and research.

The agreement was reached during an online meeting between the two institutions, where various academic and research matters were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Behrooz Astaneh, Head of the Medical Journalism Department at Shiraz University; Dr. S. Sharifzadeh, Dean of the School of Paramedical Sciences; and Associate Prof. Ali Farhadi. Representing UHS were vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, pro-VC Prof. Nadia Naseem, Director of Research Professor Sidra Saleem, Director of International Linkages Dr. Midhat, and Director of Postgraduate Studies Professor Asif Naveed.

During the discussions, it was decided that Shiraz University’s Medical Journalism Department would provide support in structuring undergraduate curricula in Punjab. Additionally, medical writing and research will be integrated into the curricula of undergraduate programs, including those in medical and dental colleges, to equip students with the skills necessary for producing high-quality scientific publications from the outset of their academic careers.

Representatives from Shiraz University highlighted that their institution has been offering a master’s program in medical journalism since 2009.

Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore emphasized that enhancing the quality of medical research in Pakistan remains a key objective of the university. In pursuit of this goal, UHS has already launched certificate courses in medical journalism and plans to introduce a diploma program in the field by July this year.

