Business & Finance Print 2025-03-19

LCCI for urgent steps to prevent worsening water shortages

Recorder Report Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 06:57am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has expressed grave concerns over Pakistan’s worsening water crisis and called for immediate measures to prevent severe economic, agricultural and environmental issues.

“With nearly 35 million acre-feet of water being wasted annually to sea due to the absence of sufficient reservoirs because of which Pakistan is facing an impending disaster that requires swift and decisive action”, said LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry in a statement.

They said that Pakistan’s water storage capacity is dangerously low, covering only 30 days of demand, whereas international standards require at least 120 days. They warned that if the construction of Kalabagh Dam continues to be delayed, the country will suffer from intensified water shortages, reduced agricultural output and a worsening power crisis.

They said that opposition to Kalabagh Dam is based on misunderstandings, as this project is vital for the entire nation, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. They said that the dam would store over 6.1 MAF of water, generate 3,600 MW of hydroelectric power and significantly reduce reliance on costly thermal energy.

The LCCI office-bearers further underscored the severe water crisis in Cholistan, where prolonged droughts and the lack of a sustainable water supply have placed thousands of people and livestock in jeopardy.

They called for the immediate completion of the Cholistan Canal Project, which is essential to providing a consistent water supply, preventing desertification and sustaining livelihoods in the region.

They added that the government must act swiftly to ensure that water reaches the affected areas, allowing agriculture and livestock farming to thrive once again.

The LCCI office-bearers also stressed the broader need for water conservation and infrastructure development. They urged the government to accelerate work on Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand and other pending water storage projects while simultaneously introducing modern water management techniques such as drip irrigation, wastewater treatment and canal lining to reduce water wastage. They also called for public awareness campaigns to build a national consensus on the necessity of Kalabagh Dam, saying that misinformation and political disagreements should not stand in the way of Pakistan’s survival.

Addressing the issue of transboundary water challenges, they stressed the importance of ensuring fair water-sharing agreements with neighboring countries and strengthening diplomatic efforts under the Indus Waters Treaty to secure Pakistan’s water rights.

Mian Abuzar Shad and Shahid Nazir Chaudhry urged the government and all stakeholders to act immediately, stating that Pakistan cannot afford further delays in water infrastructure projects. They emphasized that without Kalabagh Dam and the Cholistan Canal, the country’s economic and agricultural stability will be severely compromised. “Water is not just a resource; it is the foundation of our survival. The time to act is now,” they added.

