AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-03-19

Increase in electrical accidents

Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 05:56am

Only recently, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 million on the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) due to its negligence in two fatal incidents.

According to a news report carried by Business Recorder, a key issue raised by Nepra was that NTDC reported these incidents far too late. The Preliminary Inquiry Reports were submitted after eight months, which violated the timely reporting requirements.

Furthermore, NTDC failed to highlight the cause and manner of the deaths in both incidents, which further compounded the issue. Be that as it may, there has been a surge in the number of fatal electrical accidents in the country in recent months and years.

We all know that injuries and deaths have been the result of direct or indirect contact with electricity. In developing countries, electricity-related accidents are declining due to increased focus on all the associated safety aspects.

In Pakistan, where power tariffs are touching the sky, there is little or no emphasis on electrical safety. Nepra, the power regulator, must force NTDC to improve its performance in the area of electrical safety in particular. Its punitive actions must go beyond mere imposing fines.

Tehsin Gujjar (Faisalabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

nepra electricity NTDC electrical accidents fatal electrical accidents

Comments

200 characters

Increase in electrical accidents

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, DPP under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories