AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu warns Hamas Israeli strikes on Gaza ‘only the beginning’

AFP Published 19 Mar, 2025 01:03am

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that a wave of deadly overnight strikes on Gaza was “only the beginning” of Israeli action in the Palestinian territory.

“Hamas has already felt the strength of our arm in the past 24 hours. And I want to promise you – and them – this is only the beginning,” Netanyahu said in a televised address.

“From now on, negotiations will take place only under fire,” he said, adding: “Military pressure is essential for the release of additional hostages”.

Tuesday’s strikes, by far the largest since a truce took effect in January, killed more than 400 people across the Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Israel vowed to keep fighting until the return of all the hostages seized by Palestinian during the October 2023 attack that sparked the war.

Israeli strikes kill over 400 in Gaza, say Palestinians, ceasefire on brink

Of the 251 hostages seized during Hamas’s attack, 58 are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Hamas, which has not responded militarily so far, accused Israel of attempting to force it to “surrender”.

The United Nations and countries around the world condemned the strikes, while the families of Israeli hostages pleaded with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the violence, fearing for the fate of their loved ones.

During his evening address, Netanyahu denied accusations that the resumption of strikes in Gaza was driven by domestic political concerns.

“I hear the commentators spreading lies in the media, as if the IDF’s (military) recommendations and actions are driven by political considerations,” he said.

“They have no shame. They have no red lines. They simply echo Hamas propaganda time and time again,” he added.

Netanyahu’s critics accuse him of wanting to continue the war for his own political survival, without regard for the lives of hostages still held in Gaza.

The prime minister has so far refused to set up a national commission of inquiry into Hamas’s October 7 attack, while his bid to dismiss a top security official had threatened to plunge Israel back into deep political crisis.

Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli strikes Palestinian territory Israel and Hamas Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Netanyahu warns Hamas Israeli strikes on Gaza ‘only the beginning’

US Fed kicks of rate meeting with economic fears elevated

NSC meeting: PM Shehbaz urges national unity, political consensus to combat terrorism

Israeli strikes kill over 400 in Gaza, say Palestinians, ceasefire on brink

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s deadly air strikes on Gaza

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

COAS says ‘no agenda, movement or personality’ above Pakistan’s safety

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 settles above 117,000

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

New design banknotes: Rs3.4bn paper machine upgrade project awarded to German firm

Jul-Feb FDI clocks in at $1.6bn, up 41% YoY

Read more stories