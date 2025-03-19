WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 18, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Mar-25 14-Mar-25 13-Mar-25 12-Mar-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103603 0.103747 0.103743 0.10361 Euro 0.817806 0.817193 0.813641 0.817019 Japanese yen 0.0050385 0.0050612 0.0050684 0.0050694 U.K. pound 0.972958 0.971116 0.971598 0.970689 U.S. dollar 0.750074 0.750476 0.751284 0.750523 Algerian dinar 0.0056284 0.0056244 0.0056346 0.0056345 Australian dollar 0.474497 0.47235 0.47406 0.472004 Botswana pula 0.0549804 0.0548598 0.0549189 0.0549383 Brazilian real 0.131417 0.129253 0.128819 Brunei dollar 0.561986 0.5639 0.563244 Canadian dollar 0.521399 0.521522 Chilean peso 0.0008045 0.0007982 0.0008059 0.0008006 Czech koruna 0.0326573 0.032682 0.0324039 0.0326897 Danish krone 0.109615 0.10906 0.109533 Indian rupee 0.0086422 0.0086272 0.008601 Israeli New Shekel 0.20477 0.205606 0.206358 Korean won 0.0005156 0.0005169 0.0005174 0.0005148 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43491 2.43884 2.43637 Malaysian ringgit 0.168727 0.168836 0.169667 0.169304 Mauritian rupee 0.0165917 0.0165476 0.0165542 Mexican peso 0.0374056 0.0371863 New Zealand dollar 0.431405 0.427884 0.431124 0.428549 Norwegian krone 0.070939 0.0701564 0.0703811 Omani rial 1.95078 1.95392 1.95195 Peruvian sol 0.205101 0.205173 Philippine peso 0.0131022 0.0131014 0.0130847 Polish zloty 0.195694 0.194883 0.194795 0.194961 Qatari riyal 0.206064 0.206397 0.206188 Russian ruble 0.0088971 0.0086734 0.0086645 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20002 0.200342 0.200139 Singapore dollar 0.562359 0.561986 0.5639 0.563244 South African rand 0.041181 0.0412397 0.0409025 0.0409384 Swedish krona 0.0741942 0.0734996 0.0744335 Swiss franc 0.84975 0.8479 0.851313 0.850451 Thai baht 0.0222905 0.0222885 0.0222385 0.0222101 Trinidadian dollar 0.111214 0.111034 U.A.E. dirham 0.204241 0.20457 0.204363 Uruguayan peso 0.0176345 0.0176772 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

