AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-19

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special...
Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2025 05:36am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
March 18, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        17-Mar-25      14-Mar-25      13-Mar-25      12-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103603       0.103747       0.103743        0.10361
Euro                             0.817806       0.817193       0.813641       0.817019
Japanese yen                    0.0050385      0.0050612      0.0050684      0.0050694
U.K. pound                       0.972958       0.971116       0.971598       0.970689
U.S. dollar                      0.750074       0.750476       0.751284       0.750523
Algerian dinar                  0.0056284      0.0056244      0.0056346      0.0056345
Australian dollar                0.474497        0.47235        0.47406       0.472004
Botswana pula                   0.0549804      0.0548598      0.0549189      0.0549383
Brazilian real                   0.131417                      0.129253       0.128819
Brunei dollar                    0.561986         0.5639       0.563244
Canadian dollar                                 0.521399       0.521522
Chilean peso                    0.0008045      0.0007982      0.0008059      0.0008006
Czech koruna                    0.0326573       0.032682      0.0324039      0.0326897
Danish krone                     0.109615                       0.10906       0.109533
Indian rupee                    0.0086422                     0.0086272       0.008601
Israeli New Shekel                0.20477                      0.205606       0.206358
Korean won                      0.0005156      0.0005169      0.0005174      0.0005148
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43491                       2.43884        2.43637
Malaysian ringgit                0.168727       0.168836       0.169667       0.169304
Mauritian rupee                 0.0165917      0.0165476      0.0165542
Mexican peso                                   0.0374056      0.0371863
New Zealand dollar               0.431405       0.427884       0.431124       0.428549
Norwegian krone                  0.070939                     0.0701564      0.0703811
Omani rial                        1.95078                       1.95392        1.95195
Peruvian sol                                    0.205101       0.205173
Philippine peso                 0.0131022                     0.0131014      0.0130847
Polish zloty                     0.195694       0.194883       0.194795       0.194961
Qatari riyal                     0.206064                      0.206397       0.206188
Russian ruble                   0.0088971                     0.0086734      0.0086645
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.20002                      0.200342       0.200139
Singapore dollar                 0.562359       0.561986         0.5639       0.563244
South African rand               0.041181      0.0412397      0.0409025      0.0409384
Swedish krona                   0.0741942                     0.0734996      0.0744335
Swiss franc                       0.84975         0.8479       0.851313       0.850451
Thai baht                       0.0222905      0.0222885      0.0222385      0.0222101
Trinidadian dollar                              0.111214       0.111034
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204241                       0.20457       0.204363
Uruguayan peso                                 0.0176345      0.0176772
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDRs

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, DPP under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories