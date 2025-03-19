Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 18, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 17-Mar-25 14-Mar-25 13-Mar-25 12-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103603 0.103747 0.103743 0.10361
Euro 0.817806 0.817193 0.813641 0.817019
Japanese yen 0.0050385 0.0050612 0.0050684 0.0050694
U.K. pound 0.972958 0.971116 0.971598 0.970689
U.S. dollar 0.750074 0.750476 0.751284 0.750523
Algerian dinar 0.0056284 0.0056244 0.0056346 0.0056345
Australian dollar 0.474497 0.47235 0.47406 0.472004
Botswana pula 0.0549804 0.0548598 0.0549189 0.0549383
Brazilian real 0.131417 0.129253 0.128819
Brunei dollar 0.561986 0.5639 0.563244
Canadian dollar 0.521399 0.521522
Chilean peso 0.0008045 0.0007982 0.0008059 0.0008006
Czech koruna 0.0326573 0.032682 0.0324039 0.0326897
Danish krone 0.109615 0.10906 0.109533
Indian rupee 0.0086422 0.0086272 0.008601
Israeli New Shekel 0.20477 0.205606 0.206358
Korean won 0.0005156 0.0005169 0.0005174 0.0005148
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43491 2.43884 2.43637
Malaysian ringgit 0.168727 0.168836 0.169667 0.169304
Mauritian rupee 0.0165917 0.0165476 0.0165542
Mexican peso 0.0374056 0.0371863
New Zealand dollar 0.431405 0.427884 0.431124 0.428549
Norwegian krone 0.070939 0.0701564 0.0703811
Omani rial 1.95078 1.95392 1.95195
Peruvian sol 0.205101 0.205173
Philippine peso 0.0131022 0.0131014 0.0130847
Polish zloty 0.195694 0.194883 0.194795 0.194961
Qatari riyal 0.206064 0.206397 0.206188
Russian ruble 0.0088971 0.0086734 0.0086645
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20002 0.200342 0.200139
Singapore dollar 0.562359 0.561986 0.5639 0.563244
South African rand 0.041181 0.0412397 0.0409025 0.0409384
Swedish krona 0.0741942 0.0734996 0.0744335
Swiss franc 0.84975 0.8479 0.851313 0.850451
Thai baht 0.0222905 0.0222885 0.0222385 0.0222101
Trinidadian dollar 0.111214 0.111034
U.A.E. dirham 0.204241 0.20457 0.204363
Uruguayan peso 0.0176345 0.0176772
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
