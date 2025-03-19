KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 18, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 117,001.09 High: 117,202.10 Low: 116,490.82 Net Change: 801.50 Volume (000): 274,472 Value (000): 22,357,512 Makt Cap (000) 3,550,796,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,420.88 NET CH (-) 23.09 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,406.87 NET CH (+) 82.38 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,847.93 NET CH (+) 47.04 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,466.31 NET CH (+) 339.93 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,300.52 NET CH (+) 121.56 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,049.41 NET CH (+) 67.86 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-March-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025