Markets Print 2025-03-19
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
RECORDER REPORT KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 18, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 117,001.09
High: 117,202.10
Low: 116,490.82
Net Change: 801.50
Volume (000): 274,472
Value (000): 22,357,512
Makt Cap (000) 3,550,796,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,420.88
NET CH (-) 23.09
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,406.87
NET CH (+) 82.38
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,847.93
NET CH (+) 47.04
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,466.31
NET CH (+) 339.93
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,300.52
NET CH (+) 121.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,049.41
NET CH (+) 67.86
------------------------------------
As on: 18-March-2025
====================================
