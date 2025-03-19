AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
India’s benchmarks record best day in six weeks

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 05:36am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark indexes logged their best day in six weeks on Tuesday, closing near one-month highs, as investors scooped up cheaper stocks on hopes that the market has bottomed out.

The Nifty 50 closed 1.45% higher at 22,834.30, while the BSE Sensex rose 1.53% to 75,301.26.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan equity index jumped 1.3% on optimism over China’s economy.

The Nifty 50 logged losses for five months in a row starting October - its longest monthly losing streak in 29 years. The index is up 3.2% in March so far, trimming its losses since late September to 13.1% from 16.4%.

“Nifty’s rebound from 22,000 to 22,750 signals a crucial inflection point, with short-covering adding to the momentum,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at Wealthmills Securities.

NSE Nifty 50 index Nifty 50

