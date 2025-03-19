AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Markets Print 2025-03-19

HK shares soar to three-year high as tech rally continues

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 05:36am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied to a three-year high on Tuesday, led by gains in tech shares, while investor sentiment was bolstered by China’s fresh stimulus and improving economic data.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.5% at 24,740.57, its highest level since February 2022. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 4%.

Baidu surged 12.2% to the highest since October, as investors continued to scoop up its shares following the launch of two new artificial intelligence models. Alibaba climbed 5.8% and Tencent gained 3.2%.

On the mainland, China’s blue-chip CSI 300 index climbed 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.1% to a three-month high.

The Hang Seng Index has surged over 23% this year, ranking it as the best performer among major global indexes, as investors increasingly see the beaten-down markets as a shelter amid a faltering US exceptionalism.

Improving consumption data and fresh stimulus to boost domestic spending have helped alleviate concerns about economic fundamentals despite US tariff risks, emboldening investors to chase the rally.

“We believe there is further room for a re-rating and even a premium to emerging markets could be justified,” HSBC analysts said in a note.

There is a rotation from AI to quality growth sectors, and “old-economy” sectors may eventually benefit, they added.

The Hang Seng rally has also narrowed the discount between Hong Kong shares and their onshore peers, with the Hang Seng Stock Connect China A/H Premium Index dipping to the lowest level since 2020.

