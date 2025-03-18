Europe must be included in Ukraine peace talks, Zelenskiy says

HELSINKI: Europe should be included in Ukraine peace talks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on his arrival in Helsinki on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a potential ceasefire in the three-year war.

The call between Trump and Putin ended shortly after Zelenskiy arrived on an official visit to Finland, where he will meet the country’s leaders.

“Europe must be at the negotiating table, and everything that concerns European security must be decided together with Europe,” Zelenskiy wrote on social media platform Telegram.

Zelenskyy to Helsinki Wednesday to discuss ‘steps to end’ war

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader will meet Finnish President Alexander Stubb and arms makers to discuss investments in Ukrainian weapons production and other efforts to end the war, according to Zelenskiy and the Finnish president’s office.

Finland’s finance, defence and foreign ministers will participate in Wednesday’s presidential palace meeting. Zelenskiy will also meet with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and parliamentary speaker Jussi Halla-aho, Finland said.

Zelenskiy is accompanied by his wife Olena Zelenska on his second visit to Finland since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. She will visit local schools with Stubb’s wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb, the Finnish statement said.