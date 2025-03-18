AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka records first annual growth since crisis

AFP Published 18 Mar, 2025 09:02pm

COLOMBO: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka’s economy grew by five percent in 2024, marking the first full year of expansion since its unprecedented meltdown in 2022, official data showed on Tuesday.

The last quarter of 2024 saw the economy expand by 5.4 percent, bringing the full calendar year’s GDP growth to 5.0 percent, compared to a contraction of 2.3 percent in 2023.

The island’s worst economic performance was in 2022, when GDP shrank by 7.3 percent after the country ran out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports such as food and fuel.

“After the two consecutive declines in GDP in 2022 and 2023, Sri Lanka’s economy recorded positive growth in 2024, paving the way for further optimism,” the Department of Census and Statistics said.

IMF chief says Sri Lanka stabilised, pledges more help

It said agriculture, industry, and services contributed to the growth.

Months of shortages in early 2022 led to street protests, which eventually toppled then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

His successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, secured a $2.9 billion four-year bailout from the IMF in 2023 after doubling taxes, cutting subsidies, and raising prices.

The leftist administration led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who came to power in September, has maintained austerity measures.

Last month the IMF board released the fourth instalment of the bailout loan, saying that Sri Lanka’s programme performance “has been strong”.

“Reforms in Sri Lanka are bearing fruit, and the economic recovery has been remarkable,” the IMF’s deputy managing director, Kenji Okamura, said in a statement.

“The recovery is expected to continue in 2025,” he added.

Sri Lanka Economic growth GDP growth

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka records first annual growth since crisis

Israeli strikes kill over 400 in Gaza, say Palestinians, ceasefire on brink

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

COAS says ‘no agenda, movement or personality’ above Pakistan’s safety

US Fed kicks of rate meeting with economic fears elevated

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 settles above 117,000

SBP denies claims of banknote shortage ahead of Eid

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Jul-Feb FDI clocks in at $1.6bn, up 41% YoY

New design banknotes: Rs3.4bn paper machine upgrade project awarded to German firm

FPCCI presents Charter of Economy to Aurangzeb

Read more stories