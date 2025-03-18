AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bessent says countries may avoid reciprocal tariffs by halting unfair barriers

AFP Published 18 Mar, 2025 08:16pm
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters outside the West Wing after doing a television interview on the North Lawn of the White House on March 13, 2025 in Washington. Photo: AFP
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters outside the West Wing after doing a television interview on the North Lawn of the White House on March 13, 2025 in Washington. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that Washington could hold off reciprocal tariffs for countries that halt practices it deems unfair, adding that officials will produce a list of levies on April 2.

“On April 2, we are going to produce a list of other countries’ tariffs,” Bessent told Fox Business in an interview.

“We are going to go to them and say, look, here’s where we think the tariff levels are, non-tariff barriers, currency manipulation, unfair funding, labor suppression,” he added.

If they stop these, Bessent said, “we will not put up the tariff wall.”

His comments come around two weeks before April 2, the date that President Donald Trump has promised “reciprocal tariffs” that could hit both US allies and competitors.

US will be hit by ‘high tariffs’ from other countries, China’s Global Times warns

The levies would be tailored to each US trading partner and consider the duties that they impose on American goods, as well as taxes seen as “discriminatory” such as value-added taxes (VATs).

The president has referred to tariffs as a way to raise revenue, remedy trade imbalances and pressure countries to act on US concerns.

On Tuesday, Bessent stressed that Trump has identified “critical industries” – like steel and aluminum among manufacturing sectors – for which he hopes to bring production back to the United States.

He added that “we’re going to take in substantial revenues,” pointing to these as a means to offset the government deficit.

Economists note that while tariffs raise revenue for the government, they also shift demand towards domestic industries that make the protected goods.

They caution that this does not always mean a net expansion of demand.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reciprocal tariff

Comments

200 characters

Bessent says countries may avoid reciprocal tariffs by halting unfair barriers

Israeli strikes kill over 400 in Gaza, say Palestinians, ceasefire on brink

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

COAS says ‘no agenda, movement or personality’ above Pakistan’s safety

US Fed kicks of rate meeting with economic fears elevated

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 settles above 117,000

SBP denies claims of banknote shortage ahead of Eid

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Jul-Feb FDI clocks in at $1.6bn, up 41% YoY

New design banknotes: Rs3.4bn paper machine upgrade project awarded to German firm

FPCCI presents Charter of Economy to Aurangzeb

Read more stories