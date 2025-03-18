AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Markets

Cocoa futures climb, raw sugar prices turn lower

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 07:43pm

LONDON: New York cocoa futures rose on Tuesday boosted by signs that production in top grower Ivory Coast this season may be smaller than previously expected while sugar prices turned lower after hitting a 2-1/2 week peak.

Cocoa

New York cocoa rose 3% to $8,060 a metric ton by 1319 GMT.

Dealers said the market was supported by concerns that dry weather will reduce the size of the mid-crop in Ivory Coast and a slowdown in port arrivals in the world’s top producer.

London cocoa rose 2.4% to 6,246 pounds a ton.

Cocoa, coffee drift lower

Sugar

Raw sugar futures were down 0.7% at 19.83 cents per lb after earlier hitting a 2-1/2 week high of 20.03 cents.

Dealers said the recent run-up had been fuelled partly by a further deterioration in the crop outlook in India.

There have also been concerns that dry weather in February and March may reduce prospects for Brazil’s 2025/26 cane crop.

White sugar was 0.4% lower at $562.70 a ton.

Coffee

Arabica coffee rose 0.9% to $3.8690 per lb.

Dealers said the market’s main focus remained on the outlook for this year’s crop in Brazil and the extent to which rains in some areas may improve prospects.

“Rains across central areas over the next couple of weeks should slowly improve moisture there. However, lesser rains elsewhere will allow dryness and stress on growth to continue,” weather service Maxar said in a report.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar Arabica coffee Cocoa prices Sugar prices Coffee price

