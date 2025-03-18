AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
Iran condemns new round of Israeli attacks on Gaza

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 04:23pm

DUBAI: Iran said on Tuesday it strongly condemned a new round of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the United States had direct responsibility for “the continuation of genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories”.

White House says ‘multiple’ Houthi leaders killed, Iran ‘on notice’

Israel has rejected accusations that its military operation in Gaza was a state-led genocide campaign against Palestinians, saying it was acting to defend itself and was fighting Hamas, not the Palestinian population.

