AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemen’s Houthis condemn Israel strikes on Gaza, vow escalation

AFP Published 18 Mar, 2025 02:13pm

SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi rebels condemned on Tuesday Israel’s wave of strikes on Gaza, vowing to escalate its own operations in support of its ally Hamas after threatening to renew attacks on Israeli shipping in the Red Sea.

“We condemn the Zionist enemy’s resumption of aggression against the Gaza Strip,” the Houthis’ supreme political council said in a statement.

“The Palestinian people will not be left alone in this battle, and Yemen will continue its support and assistance, and escalate confrontation steps,” it added.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll from Israel’s most intense strikes on the territory since the start of a truce had risen to “at least 330”.

The Houthis, part of Iran’s “axis of resistance” against the United States and Israel, launched scores of drone and missile attacks on passing ships and Israeli territory during the Gaza war, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.

The campaign had crippled the vital route, which normally carries about 12 percent of world shipping traffic, forcing many companies into a costly detour around the tip of southern Africa.

Heavy Israel strikes in Gaza kill at least 250, Palestinian health authorities say

After halting their attacks when Gaza’s ceasefire took effect in January, the Houthis last week threatened to resume them unless Israel lifts a blockade of aid to the shattered Palestinian territory.

Over the weekend, the United States began launching air strikes that the Houthis said killed 53 people, with Washington vowing to “use overwhelming lethal force” and continue striking to end the threat posed to Red Sea shipping by the Houthis.

On Tuesday, the Houthis claimed their third attack on American warships in 48 hours in the northern Red Sea.

MENA Houthis Palestinians Hamas Israeli Palestinian conflict Palestinian Health Ministry Israel Hamas conflict Israel Hamas Israel Hamas ceasefire US Hamas talks Zionist enemy’s

Comments

200 characters

Yemen’s Houthis condemn Israel strikes on Gaza, vow escalation

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting commences

COAS, Commander National Guard of Bahrain discuss strengthening bilateral military cooperation

FPCCI presents Charter of Economy to Aurangzeb

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 settles above 117,000

Gold hits new all-time high, reaches Rs317,350

SBP denies claims of banknote shortage ahead of Eid

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Jul-Feb FDI clocks in at $1.6bn, up 41% YoY

New design banknotes: Rs3.4bn paper machine upgrade project awarded to German firm

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Read more stories