AIRLINK 183.80 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.63%)
BOP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.61%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.86%)
FLYNG 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.32%)
HUBC 135.15 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.33%)
HUMNL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.3%)
MLCF 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.5%)
PACE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
PAEL 44.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.54%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.6%)
POWER 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
PPL 187.02 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.59%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.75%)
PTC 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 100.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.07%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.62%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.97%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.23%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Jul-Feb FDI clocks in at $1.6bn, up 41% YoY

BR Web Desk Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 01:24pm
Image generated by AI
Image generated by AI

Net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan grew 41% during the first eight months of the ongoing fiscal year (FY25), clocking in at $1.618 billion, revealed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

During July-February FY25, FDI inflows were $2,295.7 million against an outflow of $677.3 million.

Net FDI during the same period (July-February) of the previous year amounted to $1.147 billion.

In February alone, net FDI amounted to $94.7 million, a 45% decrease from the same month of the previous year, when it stood at $172 million.

On a month-on-month basis, FDI was down over 51%, in comparison to $194.4 million clocked in during January.

Country-wise FDI

During the first eight months of FY25, overall Chinese investment in the country increased by nearly 285%. China remained the largest investing country, accounting for 41% of the total share with a net FDI of $661.8 million compared with $171.9 million during the same period last year.

UK emerged as the second-largest investor with a net FDI of $167 million, compared with $159.4 million during the same period last year, an increase of 5% and accounting for 10% of the total share.

During 8MFY25, the power sector attracted the major share of investment i.e. 36% ($578.2 million) followed by the financial business sector ($466.4 million) and the oil & gas exploration ($196.6 million).

The development comes at a time when the country is under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Pakistan’s current account (C/A) posted a deficit of $12 million in February 2025, against a surplus of $71 million recorded in the same month the previous year, data released on Monday by the SBP showed.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the C/A posted a recovery from a deficit of $399 million (revised) in January 2025.

SBP FDI Foreign Direct Investment SBP data SBP MPC

Comments

200 characters

Jul-Feb FDI clocks in at $1.6bn, up 41% YoY

Jul-Feb exports up 8.42pc to $22.074bn YoY

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting to convene today

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

New design banknotes: Rs3.4bn paper machine upgrade project awarded to German firm

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

Read more stories