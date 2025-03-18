AIRLINK 183.80 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.63%)
BOP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.61%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.86%)
FLYNG 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.32%)
HUBC 135.15 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.33%)
HUMNL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.3%)
MLCF 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.5%)
PACE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
PAEL 44.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.54%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.6%)
POWER 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
PPL 187.02 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.59%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.75%)
PTC 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 100.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.07%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.62%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.97%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.23%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Markets

Australia shares end marginally higher on mining, real estate gains

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 12:22pm

Australian shares ended marginally higher on Tuesday, as real estate and commodity stocks rose while banks declined after a cautious stance by the country’s central bank poured water on prospects of more rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index closed 0.1% up at 7,860.40 points, after having risen as much as 0.9% early in the session.

Real estate stocks rose 0.7%, with Goodman Group gaining 1.1%.

“There is likely some positioning occurring in real estate stocks ahead of anticipated lower mortgage rates in the backend of the year,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade Global.

Mining stocks rose 0.3%, as gold miners soared after gold prices hit a record high after investors were driven towards safe-haven assets amid rising global trade tensions and volatility in global markets.

The gains were, however, capped by declines in steel makers and heavyweight iron ore miners after a fall in China’s housing prices in February raised demand concerns.

Banking stocks, which have been trading at high multiples to the benchmark index since last year, ended 0.2% lower after Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter reiterated that the market remained over-optimistic about the prospects for further rate cuts.

Australia shares get a lift from China stimulus plans, Wall Street bounce

“One of the things we are focused on right now is US policy settings…and how this flows through to activity and inflation here in Australia,” Hunter said.

Market focus is now on the local jobs data, due on Thursday, where any upside surprise could influence the RBA to keep rates steady for longer.

Energy stocks added 0.6%, tracking rising oil prices, while consumer discretionary stocks slipped 0.6%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed down 0.7% at 12,076.85.

