AIRLINK 183.80 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.63%)
BOP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.61%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.86%)
FLYNG 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.32%)
HUBC 135.15 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.33%)
HUMNL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.3%)
MLCF 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.5%)
PACE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
PAEL 44.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.54%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.6%)
POWER 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
PPL 187.02 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.59%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.75%)
PTC 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 100.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.07%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.62%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.97%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.23%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Reliance Jio to offer free IPL cricket streaming on certain telecom plans

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 11:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom firm by users, said on Monday certain tariff plans will continue to give subscribers free streaming access to Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, among the country’s most-watched sporting events.

The plan is applicable to users recharging their accounts with 299 rupees ($3.44) or more and will enable them to watch matches on Reliance-Disney’s newly merged JioHotstar streaming platform, the Reliance Group-owned firm said.

IPL, a money spinner and among the country’s most-streamed content, is scheduled to be held between March 22 and May 25.

The move comes a month after Reuters reported that the Reliance-Disney JV will no longer offer completely free streaming for IPL cricket matches, as was the case in 2023 and 2024 in the old JioCinema platform, and will adopt a hybrid model where subscription kicks in after content consumption reaches a threshold.

The new plan also includes a 50-day trial of Reliance Jio’s, broadband internet services, to help boost home internet dominance with high-speed sports streaming.

England’s Brook faces IPL ban after Delhi Capitals no show

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s pricing strategy for the IPL and other cricketing events are closely watched - media rights for those have cost the merged group, India’s biggest entertainment giant, nearly $10 billion in recent years.

The JV runs more than 100 TV channels and streaming apps in India’s $28-billion media and entertainment market.

IPL Mukesh Ambani Indian Premier League Reliance Jio Reliance Group IPL cricket streaming JioCinema platform Reliance Disney JV

Comments

200 characters

Reliance Jio to offer free IPL cricket streaming on certain telecom plans

Jul-Feb exports up 8.42pc to $22.074bn YoY

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting to convene today

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Jul-Feb FDI clocks in at $1.6bn, up 41% YoY

New design banknotes: Rs3.4bn paper machine upgrade project awarded to German firm

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

Read more stories