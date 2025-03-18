AIRLINK 183.80 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.63%)
Life & Style

LVMH brand Loewe announces departure of creative director Jonathan Anderson

LVMH label Loewe said on Monday that creative director Jonathan Anderson was leaving the Spanish luxury house after...
Reuters Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 01:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LVMH label Loewe said on Monday that creative director Jonathan Anderson was leaving the Spanish luxury house after 11 years in the role.

Its statement did not say who was taking over from the British designer or where he was going, though some media outlets, including Women’s Wear Daily, have reported that he is moving to LVMH’s Dior.

Conan O’Brien to return as Oscars host in 2026

His move is one of several recent designer changes across major brands in a luxury sector generally experiencing slowing growth.

Dior Mikey Madison Anora label Loewe

