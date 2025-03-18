LVMH brand Loewe announces departure of creative director Jonathan Anderson

LVMH label Loewe said on Monday that creative director Jonathan Anderson was leaving the Spanish luxury house after 11 years in the role.

Its statement did not say who was taking over from the British designer or where he was going, though some media outlets, including Women’s Wear Daily, have reported that he is moving to LVMH’s Dior.

His move is one of several recent designer changes across major brands in a luxury sector generally experiencing slowing growth.