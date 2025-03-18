AIRLINK 180.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.28%)
BOP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
HUBC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
MLCF 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.98%)
OGDC 224.75 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (1.52%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
PIAHCLA 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.05%)
POWER 11.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.49 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (1.85%)
PRL 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
PTC 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
SEARL 101.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.46%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
SYM 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TRG 64.34 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (6.24%)
WAVESAPP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
BR100 12,445 Increased By 112.8 (0.91%)
BR30 38,259 Increased By 486.9 (1.29%)
KSE100 116,755 Increased By 555.4 (0.48%)
KSE30 36,036 Increased By 129.4 (0.36%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat near 2-1/2-week high on US crop woes; soybeans firm

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 10:24am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat gained more ground on Tuesday and was trading near its highest since late-February, after a US report showed a decline in winter crop rating, raising concerns over supplies.

Soybeans edged higher, recouping last session’s losses, while corn rose for a second session.

“There was potential crop damaging weather in the US over the weekend, which is supporting prices,” said one trader in Singapore with a company which sells US wheat to millers in Southeast Asia.

“Russian exports are slowing and it will mean higher demand for US wheat.”

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.6% to $5.72 a bushel, as of 0233 GMT, not far from its highest level since February 27 reached on Monday.

Soybeans rose 0.2% to $10.17 a bushel and corn gained 0.1% at $4.61-1/4 a bushel.

The US Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 48% of the winter wheat in top producer Kansas in “good to excellent” condition, down from 52% the previous week.

With the harvest still about three months away, the US winter wheat crop is breaking dormancy and resuming growth, a time when the need for moisture typically increases.

Forecasts called for mostly dry weather this week in the southern Plains.

Wheat rebounds on lower Russian export forecast; corn, soybeans rise

There could be additional damage to US crops from windstorms and tornadoes that tore through the Midwest and Plains states over the weekend.

Lower shipments from top global wheat exporter Russia have already tightened supplies.

Russia’s March wheat exports are estimated to fall, consultancy Sovecon said on Monday.

Gains in soybeans were limited as data from the National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday showed that US soy processors crushed the smallest volume of the oilseed in five months during February, falling below even the lowest in a range of trade estimates.

Brazil’s soybean harvest for the 2024/25 season reached 70% of the planted area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, representing the strongest pace for this time of year in at least 14 years.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday, traders said. Funds were net buyers of wheat and soyoil futures.

Wheat Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Wheat near 2-1/2-week high on US crop woes; soybeans firm

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting to convene today

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

Oil prices muted as slowdown worries offset China data, Mideast risks

Israel strikes in Gaza kill at least 200, Palestinian health authorities say

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Overdue payment issue: PQEPC threatens to suspend plant operations

Read more stories