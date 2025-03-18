AIRLINK 181.99 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.62%)
BOP 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 46.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
FLYNG 27.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.56%)
OGDC 224.50 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.41%)
PACE 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
PAEL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
PIAHCLA 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.56%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 11.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.50 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (1.85%)
PRL 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.53%)
PTC 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
SEARL 100.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.91%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
TPLP 10.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (5.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.43%)
BR100 12,348 Increased By 15.9 (0.13%)
BR30 37,818 Increased By 46.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 116,778 Increased By 578.9 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,057 Increased By 150.8 (0.42%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold scales record peak, rises above $3,000 again as tariff uncertainty fuels safe-haven demand

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 08:17am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices scaled a record peak above the key $3,000 mark on Tuesday for the second time within a week, as investors sought cover from economic concerns fuelled by US President Donald Trump’s tariff polices.

Spot gold prices hit a record high of $3,005.09 per ounce.

Historically considered a reliable store of value during times of geopolitical instability, gold has risen 14% so far this year.

Since Trump took office in January, gold has hit a record high 14 times as trade tensions have led to growing safe-haven demand.

“With the price now reaching our long-held target of $3,000/oz, the main question is whether the rally will continue. We think so, as long as policy risks and an intensifying trade conflict continues to spur safe-haven demand,” UBS said in a note. “We revise our target to $3,200/oz over all tenors (from $3,000).”

Gold scales all-time peak, flirts with $3,000 mark

Trump has floated plans for a series of U.S. tariffs, from a flat 25% on steel and aluminium which came into effect in February, as well as reciprocal and sectoral tariffs that he said will be imposed on April 2.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold scales record peak, rises above $3,000 again as tariff uncertainty fuels safe-haven demand

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Overdue payment issue: PQEPC threatens to suspend plant operations

7 IPPs file joint plea for tariff cut

Transmission and CTBCM: IMF asks PD for efficiency boost in Discos

Health, population strategies: Aurangzeb reviews formulation of NHPP policy for next decade

PM orders crackdown on ‘seed mafia’

Read more stories