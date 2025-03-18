AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
Print 2025-03-18

Jul-Feb exports up 8.42pc to $22.074bn YoY

Obaid Abrar Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Exports witnessed an increase of 8.42 percent during July–February 2024–25 touching $22.074 billion against $20.359 billion in the same period last year, according to advance releases on external trade statistics for January 2025 by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Monday.

The country’s imports during July–February 2024–25 also registered an increase of 7.60 per cent as it totalled $37.875 billion against $35.199 billion during the corresponding period of last year.

According to the PBS data, the country’s exports in February 2025 witnessed a reduction of 15.59 per cent as it totalled $2.491 billion compared to $2.951 billion in January2025 and reflected a decrease of 3.56 per cent as compared to $2.583 billion in February 2024.

Jul-Jan exports jump 10.16pc to $19.58bn YoY

The country’s imports in February 2025 recorded a reduction of 8.52 per cent as it totalled $4.810 billion against $5.258 billion in January 2025; however, compared with the same period of the last year, it registered an increase of 11.70 per cent as it was valued $4.306 billion in February 2024.

Based on the provisional figures of imports and exports, the trade deficit in February 2025 was recorded at $2.319 billion. The balance of trade figures cumulative from July–February 2024–2025 was recorded at $15.801 billion.

Main commodities of exports during February 2025, were knitwear (Rs102,098 million), readymade garments (Rs91,934 million), bed wear (Rs69,716 million), rice others (Rs56,027 million), cotton cloth (Rs41,548 million), towels (Rs27,195 million), basmati rice (Rs24,682 million), made-up articles (excl towels and bedwear) (Rs17,590 million), vegetables (Rs17,398 million) and cotton yarn (Rs14,363 million).

During February 2025, the main commodities of imports were petroleum products (Rs130,365 million), petroleum crude (Rs123,821 million), palm oil (Rs102,289 million), electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs84,230 million), natural gas liquefied (LNG) (Rs70,885 million), iron and steel (Rs57,883 million), plastic materials (Rs50,262 million), mobile phones (Rs37,041 million), raw cotton (Rs31,139 million) and iron and steel scrap (Rs27,469 million).

